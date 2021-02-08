Notre Dame trio signs letters of acceptance

Three senior members of Notre Dame’s 2020 Division III state semifinalist football team will be moving on to the collegiate ranks next fall.

Parker Seilhan, Wesley Maze and Joe Brown, three key figures in the Pios’ impressive run last fall, all signed letters of acceptance with Louisiana universities on Wednesday.

Seilhan and Maze will be suiting up for the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns while Brown is headed to UL-Monroe.

All three were picked up as preferred walk-ons.

“To have three guys that these schools have given this opportunity to is great,” said ND coach Lewis Cook. “It was nice to see these guys get that attention and be given that opportunity.”

During a normal year, all three would have likely been offered scholarships. But 2020 was not a normal year.

With the pandemic shortening and even canceling some collegiate seasons, the NCAA granted all athletes an extra year of eligibility. That, in turn, limited scholarship offers since some outgoing seniors on scholarship will return for an extra year.

“There is a little more meaning this year to being a preferred walk-on than what it may have been in the past,” said Cook. “They would have signed a guy like Parker, Wesley or Joe. They would have been scholarship guys, but they just don’t have room to sign them right now.”

Seilhan was a huge part of Notre Dame’s offensive success in his first season as the Pios’ full-time starting quarterback.

Through 10 games, the 6-foot-4, 215- pound signal caller completed 79 of 145 pass attempts for 1,217 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also rushed 72 times for 435 yards and 10 touchdowns.

“Having coached quarterbacks in college for four years as I did, Parker has all the physical tools that you look for in a quarterback. He has size, he can run, he has speed and he has great arm strength,” said Cook. “I think he has a great deal of upside where he is right now as a player.