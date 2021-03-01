Notre Dame runs past Cristo Rey, into quarterfinals

In the matter of hours, the Notre Dame Pios went from a first-round bye to a first-round game in the Division III playoffs when the brackets were released earlier in the week.

Due to an administrative snafu, the LHSAA had inadvertently left Cristo Rey of Baton Rouge off the playoff bracket.

Shortly after, the mistake was corrected and instead of playing a tuneup game against a higher classified team, the Pios had an opening- round opponent.

“They wanted to play and get some playoff experience,” said Notre Dame coach Duke Daigle of the Wolves, a fairly new team in the LHSAA.

That experience wasn’t exactly a good one for the Wolves.

Daigle’s Pios went on a 16-3 run in the opening frame and never looked back in an impressive 66-33 victory at Northside Christian’s Seth Trahan Memorial Gym Thursday evening.

“I’m glad we played the game,” said Daigle following the victory. “It was good for our kids, for one, because it gave us a game; but, two, they ran a little man-to-man and a wide 2-3 (defense) and it gave our kids some work.

“You know, the kids could have come in here and went through the motions, but for the last few weeks, we’ve been playing at a high level and I think we did that again tonight.”

The Pios got a big spark early from the McNees brothers - Parker and Christian.

Christian McNees scored on a putback for the first points of the game and Parker drilled a pair of long 3-pointers right after that to give the Pios a quick 8-2 lead.

Teddy Menard added a pair of driving layups and Zach Lamm got a nice assist from Parker McNees for an easy layup down the stretch before Christian McNees hit a jumper in the lane to end the frame.

Parker McNees started the second quarter with a bang and scored the first six points of the frame.

The Wolves hit their first shot in nearly seven minutes, a 3-pointer, to end a 14-0 run by the hosts.

The Wolves had their best offensive output of the game in the second frame by scoring 14 points, but they still trailed by 17 (34-17) after another long ball from Parker McNees and a pair of free throws from Christian McNees to end the half.

The Pios got hot from beyond the arc in the third quarter and dropped in five of their 10 3-pointers during the frame.

Zach Lamm and Parker McNees each hit two long balls and Joe Brinkman came in off the bench and drilled one as well.

When all the dust had settled, the Pios had outscored the Wolves 20-6 in the frame and took a commanding 54-23 lead into the final stanza.

The outburst spelled the end of the night for the Pios’ starters as the reserves hit the court for the final period.

It didn’t spell the end of the offense, however.

Senior Sebastian Roche knocked down a pair of long balls of his own and hit a driving layup in the final frame. Nick Swacker added a pair of driving layups and the Pios outscored the Wolves 12-8 to end the game.

“The thing I liked tonight was that we shot well and we were aggressive and got to the rim,” said Daigle. “You can’t dribble and look in the stands, you have to go north and south and get to the rim and we did that tonight.”

Parker McNees led the Pios’ scoring with a game-high 25 points.

Lamm, Roche and Christian McNees each added eight points, Menard and Swacker each scored seven and Brinkman finished with three.

“Everyone chipped in tonight and gave us some valuable minutes and I think that will help us moving forward.”

The Pios will be at home in the quarterfinal round next week where they will likely play LCA with a trip to Marsh Madness on the line.

LCA took on St. Charles in their first round game but results of that contest weren’t available as of press time.