Notre Dame players earn All-State honors

The Notre Dame Pios wrapped up another successful season on the gridiron in December with a Division II semifinal appearance and the individual honors began to pile in.

The most recent accolades come in the form of the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 2A All-State Football team that was recently released; and although the Pios didn’t land any first-team players, they did have six on the honorable mention list.

Earning honors on the offensive side of the ball were wide receiver Luke Yuhasz, offensive lineman Boyd Gray and punter and tight end Joe Brown.

Also earning honorable mention status were linebackers Lance Castille and Caleb Comeaux and defensive lineman Gabe Leonards.

The 2A All-State first-team was headlined by Lafayette Christian Academy’s Sage Ryan, who was named the Outstanding Offensive Player.

Ryan, an LSU signee, did just about everything for LCA in leading the Knights to their second straight Division II title and fourth LHSAA title in a row. He accounted for 1,074 yards and 19 touchdowns on just 81 touches.

Ryan locked up the athlete and return specialist spots on the LSWA team and is joined on the unit by teammates Micah Miller (offensive lineman), Louis Davies (kicker), Fitzgerald West (defensive lineman) and Brylan Green (defensive back).

Many’s Tackett Curtis was tabbed as the Outstanding Defensive Player after helping lead the Tigers to the Class 2A state title. The sophomore, who is already picking up Power 5 offers, had 92 tackles and four interceptions on the year.

Running back and UL-Lafayette commitment Terrence Williams and offensive lineman Ethan Knippers joined Curtis as Many’s representatives on the first team.

While LCA and Many won titles, General Trass coach Toriano Wells won Class 2A Coach of Year for leading the Panthers to their first semifinal in 57 years.

That Panther squad was led by senior Jaloni Grey, who had 75 tackles, 6 sacks, 3 forced fumbles and 2 fumble recoveries. Grey was named to the LSWA Class 2A team as a defensive lineman.