Notre Dame hosts Welsh for Homecoming

In a normal world, this would be the start of the second season for Notre Dame football, but it turns out to be just another week like all the rest. The Pios begin district play by hosting Welsh for the start of league play Friday night at Gardiner Stadium and head coach Lewis Cook is looking for continued improvement by his undefeated team.

“We haven’t had too many normal weeks yet and this will be another that is anything but that with Homecoming activities. Next week we have a Thursday game and the kids have done a good job of responding to the situations . We’ll just take it a week at a time and try to get better as a team each week.”

Notre Dame rushed for 262 yards against the aggressive Kaplan defense last week. Through three wins, the offense is averaging 250 yards per game on the ground and over six yards a carry. The front starts four first timers around returning center Boyd Gray and have found a way to keep the ball moving for Cook’s offense.

“You have to be pleased with what the line has done so far. We have had some spots where we did not do what we were supposed to and it cost us. One time we were supposed to be eyeballing the linebacker on a play and they didn’t see him which got us stopped. The ball carrier got hit in the backfield a couple of times which should not happen. It is only their third game together, so we expect some of that. Our pass protection was pretty good and that is a plus for how many times they were bringing extra people on the rush.”

On the plus side, the passing game picked up some slack with big third down conversions and first down gains. Parker Sielhan completed 7-of-13 passes for 112 yards. Luke Yuhasz grabbed four of those passes for 90 yards and displayed his talent for running after the catch.

Seilhan was able to scramble from pressure and run for 56 yards and two touchdowns to add that capability to his arsenal for defenses to consider. But Coach Cook points out those runs were not necessarily by design.

“We just have to gain some consistency so down the line we will be a more complete passing game. The tight end has been big for us in the past and we didn’t get the chance to throw a delay or tight end screen last week because of what the defense was doing. We had one called on a third down and our tight end didn’t get turned around before the ball got there. That was probably part our fault because on the sideline we told him to be sure to get to the sticks and he took it literally looking for them. We’ll keep working to get better.”

Defensively, the Pios can’t ask for much more. After giving up a 14-play scoring drive into the second quarter, the Pios defense adjusted and shut down Kaplan the rest of the way.

Linebackers Lance Castille (17), Wesley Maze (14) and Luke Hoffpauir (7) combined for nearly half the tackles made by the Pios defense. Safeties Nick Gautreaux and Caleb Comeaux each made eight stops for the defense that added six tackles for loss against the Wing T offense that does most of its work within two yards of the line of scrimmage.

“We have a really good bunch of linebackers,” added Cook. “A lot of times we were cutting the offense to keep them from getting to the second level. By keeping their blockers from getting down field it brings the linebackers into the play. That is the case most of the time with our defense. They play technique up front to squeeze the play and let the linebackers do the job. Our defense is based on that idea and they executed it well.”

EXTRA POINTS

You likely will not ever see a defensive back high on the tackles chart of defensive statistics. But the Pios have been fortunate to have good play in the secondary for many years.

On a defense that prides itself on stopping the run, those secondary players are constantly tested. This year being led by junior cornerback Matt Bernard in his second year starting on the outside, the Pios have only seen 55 passes thrown their way with just 19 completions. Bernard has been credited with seven pass breakups this season.

“Matt has been our most consistent player at corner,” noted Cook. “With our safeties often involved in run defense, the corner is left out there by himself a lot of times and Matt has made some big plays by knocking the ball away on third down passes. We’ve got two senior safeties back there that are making some big plays also in Nick Gautreaux and Caleb Comeaux.”

PLAY OF THE GAME

Dom Thibodeaux 74-yard touchdown run – After Kaplan had pulled to within 7-6, Thibodeaux swept the left side to find that Pios guard George Herbert had sealed the inside and tackle William Vice had kicked out the Kaplan end to create a gap wide enough to drive a Mardi Gras float through. Thibodeaux did the rest with his legs, outrunning everyone for a touchdown that reestablished control of the game. Thibodeaux gained 147 yards behind his offensive line, averaging over 12 yards a carry and scoring three times.

SCOUTING REPORT

Welsh is off to a rough start this season. The Greyhounds dropped the season opener to Rayne, 19-6, and last week fell to Vanderbilt Catholic, 35-3.

The Welsh team that won state in 2017 and was runner-up in 2018 is long gone. The Greyhounds are in a new system with new coaches and a young, inexperienced team.

“They have a new offensive coordinator, so they wanted to go to more of a wing bone attack,” said Cook. “That’s a change from being a spread team with a good passing quarterback and skill position athletes. They are more of a run-oriented team. When you don’t see spread you usually think conservative, but it is just a different thought process.”

Sophomore QB Grant Daigle is under center for Welsh with several ball carriers sharing the load of the Flex Bone offense. Senior Jaheim Simon has garnered most of the action after rushing for 91 yards with a 52-rard TD run against Rayne.

Landen Broussard (6-2, 160) is a receiving target and backup to Daigle at QB as a change of pace. Senior Cam Lavergne (5-11, 210) will likely see carries and is a leader on defense at linebacker.

“Defensively, their scheme appears the same as past years,” added Pios coach Cook. “They have six seniors back on defense, so they aren’t as young as the offense, but they are playing three sophomores and two juniors. Against Rayne, who is similar to our offense, they were 4 -man front the whole time and then went three-man against the Vandebilt spread. The offense they are against will dictate what they do so I would think we will see a four-man front.”

Linemen Jordan Pelsia, Kaden Cormier and Dutch Mallet anchor the front. Junior Koen LeBlanc (5-10, 150) is active from his safety position and also plays receiver on offense. Linebacker Kade Miller had eight tackles in the Rayne game and defensive back Evan Green intercepted a pass.