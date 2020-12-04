Notre Dame hosts AES in D-III quarterfinals

It will be another first this Friday night at Gardiner Stadium when Notre Dame welcomes Ascension Episcopal of Lafayette for the first ever meeting of the two schools. The Blue Gators advanced by forfeit last week when opponent Episcopal of Baton Rouge pulled out of the post season.

The Pios had a first-round bye as the number three seed in the Division 3 bracket. After a physical regular season finale at Eunice, Pios head coach Lewis Cook was home at Thanksgiving for the first time in many years.

“That was a nice change for everyone which was possible because of the schedule changes for the eight-game season and our bye. We were fortunate to get an opponent like Eunice to fill the open week. We have always tried to have a schedule that helped us along the way. Picking up Eunice with our games against Kaplan, Teurlings and those type teams pay off for us in our development as a team.”

The win over Eunice was much more competitive than the final score and much more valuable to the progress of his team. The Pios ones were still on the field into the fourth quarter and that experience was what Cook hoped for against the Bobcats.

“We would get a crease to run at and it did not stay there long which is why we were so glad to play Eunice. They have athletes that get to those gaps and close them. Until you actually see that in a game it is hard to understand how fast you have to play. That was why we liked playing Breaux Bridge every year. We would get late in the year and I would ask our guys if they remembered how quick those holes closed up against them because that is what you will see in the playoffs.”

Mother nature has made this a tough week for practice. Walk throughs in the gym are not as helpful as on the field instruction.

“Even at this stage of the season, it hurts a little to be confined and off the field,” adds Coach Cook. “We still want to be competitive in practice. Not having a game last week, we like to have a Tuesday where you can get physical work done, especially for the passing game and coverages.”

Ascension Episcopal Head Coach Matt Desormeaux is familiar with the Pios. He and brother Mike starred for Catholic, New Iberia, and Mike was head coach of the Blue Gators before taking an assistant job with the Ragin Cajuns. Younger brother Matt stepped up from the staff to take over and has built the program into a consistent winner. Desormeaux has a record of 47-9 since taking over as head coach.

“From the films we have seen, they are disciplined and coached up,” notes Pios Coach Cook. “Their schemes are well planned, and they attack you in a lot of different ways. They have a veteran staff that includes former Lafayette coach Jay Domengeaux, Scott McCullough, who was at Acadiana for many years and Brandon Mitchell, who I recruited out of Abbeville High when I was at UL. Those guys know how to coach so our work is cut out for us.”

EXTRA POINTS

One advantage that never gets talked about very much when your program is so successful in the win column is the mental factor. The Pios field ten players that have earned Academic All-State recognition.

“It is definitely a plus with how you approach the game, what the players understand and how you go about coaching,” adds Pios Coach Lewis Cook. “We have five guys that are Composite All State (4.0 GPA) and five more that are Class 2-A All State (3.5-3.99 GPA). That is ten good football players as All Academic. We are proud of those guys.”

Four of that group are lineman and Cook says they have had fun with them in practice as a way of giving them credit for their role in the success of the team.

“We might be trying to get a point across and see if the offense understands what they are seeing and what we are trying to do,” continued Cook. “We will tell the offensive line if they understand to please turn around and tell it to the rest of the offense. That is a way for us to keep things light and fun.”

PLAY OF THE GAME

Gabe Leonards Fumble Recovery returned 25 yards for a TD – The Bobcats halted a ten play Pios drive to start the second half and keep their chances alive. After Eunice picked up a first down, Leonards and teammates stormed the backfield to disrupt a handoff and strip the ball. Leonards scooped up the loose pigskin and jumped over teammates to take the fumble the distance. The score put any comeback out of reach against the Pios defense.

SCOUTING REPORT

The Blue Gators have now won 57 games over the past six seasons including 2020 and took home state runner up honors in 2016 with a 13-1 record. The Ascension district schedule was shy of tough competition this season except for probably their biggest win to earn the District 7-2A crown.

Coach Matt Desormeaux took his troops to alma mater Catholic High and came away with a 28-14 win to finish 7-0 overall and 5-0 in league play. The Gators had lost to Catholic three straight seasons, but last season did post a marquee win over always tough Loreauville, who had to cancel their season and game this year.

Senior quarterback Cole Simon (5-11, 185) is the field general of the Blue Gator spread offense. A four-year starter, Simon threw for over fifteen hundred yards and connected for fifteen touchdowns last season. He is not what you would call a frequent runner, but he has taken the opportunity when presented and pressured from the pocket for 270 yards and six scores last year.

Simon has a solid group of four receivers to spread the ball around to. Senior Willie Kerstetter (5-11, 190) is a returning starter. Senior Jude Ardoin (6-5, 195) and junior Logan Overton (5-11, 175) are game tested. Sophomore Austin Mills (5-7, 160) has stepped up as another option in the passing game.

Ascension lost last year’s leading rusher to graduation. Junior Cole Edmond (5-10, 165) will be the lead back with sophomore Blaise Blancher (5-10, 170) who also plays on defense a change of pace. The Gators also picked up junior transfer Princeton Cahee (5-11, 175) from STM to help in the backfield.

Three of the five returning starters on offense are in the offensive line. Two-year senior starters Clay Ancelet (6-4, 285) and Nicholas Stephens (6-0, 225) are back up front with junior Barrett Hebert (5-11, 205). Ancelet is a three-star prospect and rated the #62 player in Louisiana by one rating service. New up front are juniors Pierson Peebles (6-0, 220) and Noah Young (5-10, 190).

Of concern for the Blue Gator base 4-2-5 defense is a number of players forced to go both ways after losing seven starters from last year. They have performed well in the regular season with two shutouts in seven games and only 66 points surrendered.

Senior Matt Remondet (6-3, 205) is back at defensive end and is one of those two-way players that rarely leaves the field. He will line up at tight end on offense when the play call requires. The rest of the front line is stacked with seniors Ethan Viator (5-11, 220) and Cain Breaux (6-0, 205) and junior Matt Baudoin (6-5, 255) who played a lot of snaps as a backup last season.

Ascension returns starting linebackers Hayden Cormier (6-1, 185 Jr) and Andre Domingeaux (5-8, 165, Sr) who combined for 71 solo tackles in 2019. Senior Grant Miller (6-0, 205) steps in at the third linebacker spot.

Senior Trey Maraist (5-9, 155) is back at cornerback. Tailback Blaise Blancher doubles as strong safety and RB Cole Edmund doubles at free safety.