Notre Dame, Crowley pick up volleyball victories

DELCAMBRE – The Notre Dame Lady Pios improved to 9-3 overall and 1-0 in league play late last week with a 3-0 sweep of Delcambre.

The Lady Pios dominated at the net as nine players combined for 30 kills.

Lily Morgan led the offensive barrage with 13 kills. Olivia Hensgens and Andrus Kelbaugh each had four, Melise Maloz logged two and Natalie Brown, Keleigh Spell, Julia Patin and Hannah Guidry each had one.

Sara Boulet and Jeanne Clare Schmid were the assist leaders with 17 and 14, respectively.

Crowley tops Livonia

LIVONIA – Martayshia Guidry and Khalee Meaux combined for 14 kills to help lead the Crowley Ladies to a 3-0 sweep of Livonia last week.

The Ladies improved to 3-7 overall and 2-1 in league play.

Guidry also had one block, four aces and five digs and Meaux added two blocks and two aces.

Spiritual Guidry added six aces and nine digs and Hannah Abshire logged eight digs in the victory.