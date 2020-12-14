Notre Dame comes up just short at St. Charles

Those claiming to be “in the know” about their St. Charles Catholic football team insisted that Notre Dame would see a grind it out offense without big play talent and a win with defense team.

Well, they got that half right.

The Comets held Notre Dame to under 100 yards rushing and an average rush under three yards, scored on a 70-yard pass and blocked a Pios punt to convert another scoring opportunity. St. Charles escaped a last minute Pios attempt to tie the game in a rugged 24-22 semi-final win Friday night.

“There is one more game to be played and you always want to be the one playing it,” noted Pios Coach Lewis Cook after the game. “The way our guys played against a really good team on the road makes it even more disappointing. It’s tough when it ends like this, but I am as proud as I can be of the guys.”

First impressions sure have a way of playing out. The Notre Dame defense gave up an 11-yard run on the first St. Charles play and then forced a punt.

From the Pios 24, QB Parker Seilhan threw deep down the middle to Luke Yuhasz and he jumped over two defenders to haul in a 47-yard completion. A personal foul tacked on 15 penalty yards and Seilhan threw a swing pass to Ethan Menard for six yards down to the SC 11. An option got nothing and the Pios settled for a 27-yard Lucas Simon field goal to lead 3-0.

The Pios defense forced another punt with a Gabe Leonards sack on third down. St. Charles flexed back and stopped ND on a fourth and two at the Comets 34-yard line.

Lance Castille dropped leading rusher Keenan Gauff for a loss on first down and Wesley Maze sacked QB Zack Vicknair on second down. Pressured from the pocket on third down, Vicknair scrambled right and found receiver Kendall Harris running across the middle in open space. Harris turned the reception up the sideline and cut back against pursuit for a 70-yard touchdown to put the Comets ahead 7-3.

Notre Dame fought back with a 16 play, 78-yard drive to take a 10-7 lead. Facing third and nine at the ND 23, Seilhan looked for Yuhasz on a post pattern for 23 yards near midfield. Two plays later, Yuhasz ran an out for 12 yards and a first down at the St. Charles 44. On third and 13, Ethan Menard took a screen pass and plowed through tacklers to pick up 11 and Seilhan used a QB sneak for a first down at the SC 34.

It was becoming clear that St. Charles had no answer for Yuhasz. The Pios receiver made his fourth catch for 12 yards and first down at the Comets 22. On third and 10 at the 11, Yuhasz drove his coverage into the end zone and stopped at the goal line where Seilhan hit him for the touchdown.

“There aren’t too many people that can cover him,” smiled Cook. “He is a big, good looking target. He plays hard and gives it everything he has.”

On the next possession, St. Charles converted a third and 12 on a 17-yard completion from Vicknair to WR Harris. The Pios stalled the drive and St. Charles settled for a 35-yard field goal from Carter Chauvin for a 10-10 halftime tie.

Winning the coin toss and receiving the second half kick has been an effective tactic for the Pios. But with the running game of the Pios ball control offense reduced to just 19 first half yards, Notre Dame lined up to punt it back three plays into the third quarter.

“They didn’t really do anything unexpected,” added Coach Cook. “They played 4-3 and 4-2 and just beat us up front. They stopped us inside and made it tough sledding for the running game.”

St. Charles blocked the punt and then released the “Kracken” in QB Zack Vicknair. After a four-yard gain on first down, Vicknair executed a QB draw to the weak side for a 23-yard TD run that put the Comets ahead at 17-10.

“They got in an overload formation and then countered back the other way,” explained Cook. ”It worked for them a few times in the second half.”

It was a halftime change St. Charles Coach Frank Monica was forced into by a Pios defense that was having a rather good night on their side of the ball. With three first half sacks and five other runs for a loss, the Comets were in negative rushing yardage and only the long scoring pass had their offense out of the red.

“Early in the game we had some guys with the big eyes,” Monica explained post-game. “The moment was too big for them. We did some things very uncharacteristic of our team. When you get in a game like this, you see if players can handle the situation. Some of them didn’t. They were running the wrong routes, blocking the wrong guys and some just were not tough enough. They learned from that and they responded.”

After exchanging possessions, Notre Dame flipped the field position and St. Charles punted from their three.

Seilhan sent tight end Joe Brown in the flat and he turned the reception up the field for 14 yards on a third down and 15 to go. Seilhan followed center Boyd Gray on another sneak and a first down.

“I think our defensive play forced them to the passing game,” added St. Charles Coach Frank Monica. “We knew they wanted to control the line of scrimmage with the running game, and we slowed that down and kind of forced them to go the other way. We just kept saying 24 minutes, play every snap and don’t back down.”

Two plays later, Luke Yuhasz came off the line on a quick inside slant and took a Seilhan pass 16 yards for a touchdown. The extra point was hooked left, and St. Charles kept the lead at 17-16.

“When we missed the extra point, I was hoping we could hold them because I thought we could get another score,” explained. “We did, but they got one too.”

Unleashed Comets QB Zack Vicknair ran another weak side delay for 32 yards to the Pios 17. On third and 6 at the ND 13, it was again the QB draw and Vicknair took it in to go over 100 yards rushing in the game and cushion the Comets lead at 24-16 with 10 minutes to play.

With 5:51 left in the game, Notre Dame got the ball back at the Pios 23. Senior QB Parker Seilhan, who completed 18 of 31 passes for 210 yards in the game, got things going with a 15-yard third down completion to Yuhasz. A screen pass to Menard went for 37 yards to the Comets 24.

On fourth and one at the 15, Seilhan powered himself behind the offensive line for a first down. Yuhasz caught his 10th pass of the game for seven yards to the six to finish the night with 112 receiving yards. On third down, Seilhan optioned left and kept it for a six-yard TD run with 58 seconds to play.

“We found the things we needed to do to give ourselves a chance in the game,” Cook summed up. “It says a lot about these guys to go down there and score in the last minute of the game. We had our chances.”

Going for two and the tie, Seilhan rolled right, threw for Yuhasz in the end zone and the ball was knocked away. St. Charles ran out the final seconds for the 24-22 win and advance to the Division 3 Championship.

“We felt we got banged on a little as the ball came in on the two-point conversion, but we had a shot and that’s all you can ask for,” said Cook. “We came up one play short. You lay it out there for 48 minutes and you move on.

“You either go on to play again or you move on in your life. We have a lot of guys that will do well in their life because they stepped up like young men. They are some strong young men, and I am proud to say I was their coach. They will be all right.”