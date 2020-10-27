Notre Dame’s Parker Seilhan headlines Grid Stars

Notre Dame’s ground game has been its bread and butter for years, but the Pios proved last week that they are far from a one-dimensional offense.

Notre Dame quarterback Parker Seilhan completed 11 of 15 pass attempts for 161 yards and four touchdowns in the Pios’ 41-7 Homecoming victory over the Welsh Greyhounds at Gardiner Memorial Stadium.

Seilhan also accounted for 24 yards rushing and scored on 10-yard run to have a hand in all five of the Pios’ touchdowns.

That effort was more than enough to earn Seilhan top honors on this week’s edition of grid stars.

The senior signal caller has now completed 28 of 50 pass attempts for 483 yards and eight touchdowns and he has rushed for 197 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries.

Pushing Seilhan for top billing this week was teammate Luke Yuhasz, who was on the receiving end of three of the four touchdowns.

Yuhasz posted four catches for 92 yards and now has a total of 13 receptions for 311 yards and six touchdowns.

Defensively, the Pios limited the Greyhounds to just 55 total yards of offense and five first downs. Lance Castille led the charge for the hosts with nine tackles. Wesley Maze and Karson Broussard recorded seven tackles, including a sack, each.

Other top performances during Week 4 of the 2020 prep football season were turned in by Church Point’s Jalon Reese, Gavin Richard and Tony Gibson, Iota’s Dawson Wallace and Daylon Lunson, Rayne’s Colin LaCombe, Bleyton Francis and Ron Charles and Crowley High’s Logan Vidrine.

Reese was the leading rusher in Bears’ 22-15 District 5-3A victory over Iota Friday.

The sophomore running back tallied 119 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.

Reese had to shoulder much of the load in the ground game after an injury sidelined Richard late in the first quarter.

Before he was injured, Richard picked up 108 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.

Gibson made possibly the biggest play of the game late in the fourth quarter when he took a direct snap on a fake punt attempt and rushed for eight yards to give the Bears a first down with under two minutes remaining to seal the victory.

Gibson also had three solo tackles and two assists on defense to go along with two quarterback hurries.

Wallace was the leader for Iota, rushing nine times for 78 yards and a touchdown. He also completed 11 of 26 pass attempts for 188 yards and a touchdown.

Lunson was Bulldogs’ leading receiver with three catches for 70 yards, including a 46-yard scoring strike.

LaCombe completed five passes for 100 yards and also had a 1-yard rushing touchdown Friday during the Wolves’ 27-20 double overtime loss to Eunice.

Francis had just 20 yards rushing, but he picked up a pair of touchdowns, including a 5-yard scoring run with 1:25 left in regulation to tie the game at 20-20.

Charles was the Wolves’ leading rusher with 22 caries for 74 yards.

Vidrine accounted for all three of the Gents’ touchdowns in their 35-20 loss to North Vermilion Thursday evening.

The senior quarterback picked up 56 yards rushing on 17 carries, scoring twice from two and one yard out, respectively. He also completed six of 10 pass attempts for 92 yards, including a 23-yard touchdown pass to Courtney Allen in the third quarter.