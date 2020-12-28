Notre Dame’s McNees erupts for 31 points in victory over Warriors

The Northside Christian Warriors made a run, but in the end, it wasn’t enough to keep up with Parker McNees and the Notre Dame Pios Tuesday afternoon.

Playing in a rare mid-afternoon game, the Warriors rallied from a large deficit to get within eight at one point.

But McNees, who finished with a season-high 31 points, took over after that, scoring 13 straight points in the fourth quarter to widen the gap and help the Pios claim a 72-53 victory over the Warriors at A.B. Dore Gym.

The Pios (4-1) had gotten off to a quick start early on thanks to a pair of 3-pointers from McNees and one from Chris Schmid to take a 13-3 lead midway through the opening frame.

But the Warriors battled back from there and went on a 10-2 run to end the quarter, trimming the lead to 15-13. Jagger Thibodeaux led the rally for the Warriors by scoring nine of his team-high 19 points in the first period.

McNees got hot again in the second quarter and scored nine points to help his squad increase the lead to 37-24 at the break.

Christian McNees, Parker’s younger brother, also hit a long ball in the frame during a 15-5 run to end the half.

The Warriors trailed by as many as 16 in the third quarter before cutting the led to eight late in the frame. Christian McNees’ pair of free throws at the end of the period pushed the advantage back to 10 (47-37) at the end of the frame.

The elder McNees started his big streak on a layup and free throw and mixed in a pair of three pointers and just like that, the lead was back up to 21 at 61-40.

Zach Lamm added a trey and two buckets in the paint down the stretch to help the Pios close out the game.

The Pios outscored the host Warriors 25-16 over the final eight minutes.

Parker McNees’ impressive stat line also included six rebounds, seven assists and a pair of steals.

Lamm scored nine points, Nick Swacker added eight points and six boards and Christian McNees had seven points and a team-high eight rebounds. Teddy Menard and Schmid had six points and five rebounds each and Sam Bernard scored two points. Gabe Leonards rounded out the offense with one point.

Thibodeaux’s 19-point effort was tops for the Warriors. Landon Istre followed with 16 points and Garrett Kidder, Joseph Woods and Carson Tweedel each scored four. Jake Morgan and Andrew Woods each finished with two points.