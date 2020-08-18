Notre Dame’s Corzine signs with Coastal Alabama

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit nearly five months ago, Gavin Corzine’s baseball career seemed for all practical purposes to be over.

The Notre Dame pitcher considered hanging up the cleats and solely focusing on academics heading into his first semester at Louisiana-Lafayette.

But his love for the game didn’t allow him to do that.

Corzine kept working on his craft over the summer and pitched for a handful of teams, including Crowley’s Shop Rite Millers.

Staying active over the summer ended up paying huge dividends for Corzine, who signed a national letter of intent with Coastal Alabama North Community College in Monroeville where he will continue his athletic and academic career.

“I was going to hang up the cleats after high school, but I missed the game so much and I didn’t want to give up on it,” said Corzine.

Corzine joined the Millers late in the summer and made four appearances on the mound where he logged two victories and struck out seven in 10 2/3 innings. He threw three shutout innings against the Athletics Gold with the Millers and turned around two weeks later while pitching for the Banditos out of New Orleans and tossed a two-hit complete game shutout against them as well.

Shortly after that performance, Corzine, who was verbally committed to Champion Christian College in Hot Springs Arkansas, got the call from Coastal Alabama.

“I had verbally committed to Champion Christian and the very next day, Coastal Alabama called,” said Corzine. “Coastal Alabama just felt right. It’s a bigger school and they told me I didn’t have anything to worry about (scholarship wise). “

Coastal Alabama North is a Division I member of the National Junior College Athletic Association and plays in the Alabama Community College Conference along with 21 other schools.

Champion Christian has roughly 100 students and competes in Division II of the National Christian College Athletic Association.

“I love the feel of it,” said Corzine of his new school. “Monroeville is a little baseball community that kind of reminds me of LSUE. It’s a small college with, I think, 2,000 students; it just felt like home.”

During Corzine’s senior season at Notre Dame, he went 1-1 with a 2.90 earned run average. In 14 1/3 innings he logged 11 strikeouts and allowed just six earned runs.

In the Pios’ season opener, Corzine took the mound in relief against St. Thomas More and allowed just one hit while striking out two in the final two innings to preserve a 6-1 win over the Cougars.

Gavin, the son of Rachel and Tim Corzine of Crowley, plans to major in computer science.