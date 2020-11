PHOTO SUBMITTED

Members of the 2020 Northside Christian Lady Warriors’ volleyball team include, seated from left, Makenzie Droddy, Riley Armstrong, Brylynn George, Madeline Dischler; kneeling, Kamrie Breaux, Mazie Hernandez, Carly Bergeron; standing, manager Allyson Clement, Kali Helton, Seioiana Guidry, Karlee Abshire, Keira Thibodeaux, Mackenzie Credeur, Ella Guidry, head coach Tracie Clement and assistant coach Brooke Guthrie.