Montgomery’s big night paces Gents to victory

When the Crowley Gents need a spark, they typically turn to Bryan Montgomery, the team’s leading scorer.

On Thursday, the Gents leaned on him once again and the senior guard didn’t disappoint.

In a back-and-forth game with district rival Abbeville, Montgomery scored 16 of his game-high 23 points in the second half, including six down the stretch in the fourth quarter, to help the hosts slip past the Wildcats, 50-49.

Montgomery scored nine baskets in the paint on dribble penetration and hit five shots from the charity stripe.

“Bryan has come a long way,” said CHS coach Jason Lewis following the victory that sent his team to 11-4 overall and 3-1 in District 6-3A play. “I remember when I converted him into a point guard in his younger days and he turned the ball over a lot.

“But I have seen him develop and he takes pride in what he does.

“And what’s so impressive is that he is scoring everything on layups and free throws. He has an amazing ability to get to the rim.”

Montgomery had the Gents’ final basket of the contest when he drove the baseline for a layup that put the hosts up 50-45 with just under four minutes remaining.

The Wildcats responded with four straight points on a layup from Zalen Landry and another shot in the paint by McKinley Nicholas to get within one (50-49).

The two teams traded turnovers down the stretch and after an ill advised shot and miss by the Gents with 10 seconds remaining, the Wildcats had a shot to steal the game.

Landry’s shot from the wing rimmed out, but the Wildcats still had life when the rebound went out of bounds off the Gents with 1.7 seconds left.

On the inbounds play, the Wildcats got the ball in, but a big defensive play by senior Ronderick Nelson forced Tyrone Glover to alter his shot and it rimmed out as well as the buzzer sounded.

“The kids played well and had that no quit attitude and, fortunately, we were able to finish at the end,” said Lewis. “We made a bad decision to take a shot there with 10 seconds left instead of forcing them to foul us, but we found a way to hold on.

“Ronderick came up with a big contested shot right there at the end, forced the guy to alter it and it fell short.”

The Gents led by as many as nine early in the final frame after back-to-back buckets by Montgomery and Kyris Savoy, but the Wildcats went on a 10-3 run after that to close the gap.

The hosts aided in the Wildcats’ run by committing four turnovers and missing three free throws.

“We had some chances to extend our lead, but we missed some free throws and had some turnovers,” said Lewis. “But we stayed focused and we were able to find a way.

“This was a really big win for the kids and the program as well moving forward.”

The Gents took a slim 15-12 advantage at the end of the first period thanks to a pair of 3-pointers from Nelson and five points from Montgomery.

The Wildcats rallied in the second frame and outscored the Gents 16-11 to take a 28-26 advantage into the break.

The lead switched hands four times in the third quarter before the Gents went on a 11-2 run during a two-minute span and took a 41-36 lead.

Nelson hit his third shot from beyond the arc in the period and finished the night with 11 points.

Jaylon Wiltz scored all six of his points in the first half and Savoy followed with five points. Jalen Mayfield added four points in the victory and Zuri Poullard finished with one.

Landry and Nicholas paced the Wildcats with 15 and 13 points, respectively.

The Wildcats get a shot at redemption on Tuesday when they play host to the Gents to close out their district series.