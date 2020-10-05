Mistakes prove costly for Gents in loss to Cecilia

Crowley High’s Gents had one of those nights Friday that every head coach dreads.

“If it could wrong, it did tonight,” said CHS coach Jeptha Wall said after watching his team struggle, especially on special teams and offense, in a 54-13 loss to the Cecilia Bulldogs.

Wall’s Gents had a pair of bad snaps on punts result in touchdowns for the Bulldogs and another kick blocked in a long-delayed 2020 Covid year opener that Wall would just as soon forget.

“We snapped one off a guys’ helmet, had a blocked punt and then we snapped one over the punter,” said Wall. “It looked like we just froze up tonight.

“All we can do is keep working.”

Offensively, the Gents didn’t fare much better.

The Bulldogs’ defense limited the Gents to just one first down in the first half and a total of just 13 total yards.

“Offensively, we sputtered fast,” said Wall. “We didn’t move anybody up front and anytime we went to the perimeter, we just didn’t stay on blocks. We had a couple of little things that could have broke, but they didn’t because we’re just not physical enough on people.

“That comes with youth, I guess, but the time is now. We only have three weeks to get ready for district.”

The night started out rough for the Gents when they were forced to punt from their own 15-yard line. The snap hit one of the upbacks in the helmet and it went right into the hands of Cecilia defensive lineman Brayden Thibodeaux, who ran it in from 10 yards out for the first score of the game.

The Gents went 3-and-out on their next possession as well and Cecilia blocked the punt, setting up the Bulldog offense at the CHS 29-yard line.

The tide looked as if it had shifted, however, when CHS linebacker Kyle Deville hit Cecilia quarterback Alex Soileau just as he threw the ball and Dayten Richard intercepted the pass for the Gents

But the offense sputtered once again and the Gents punted after three plays.

On their ensuing possession, Cecilia took advantage with a five-play drive that resulted in a 17-yard touchdown strike from Soileau to Germonie Davis to push the score to 13-0 with 8:43 to go in the half.

The Bulldogs were far from finished, however.

Another miscue by the Gents, this one a fumble, proved costly when Kennedy Livings picked up the loose pigskin and returned it 40 yards for the Bulldogs’ third touchdown of the game.

The mistakes just kept coming for the Gents.

Just two minutes later, the Gents had another high snap on a punt attempt, this one reaching the end zone where Cecilia fell on it for another score to push the lead to 27-0 with just under seven minutes remaining in the half.

The Bulldogs tacked on their final touchdown of the half on a 1-yard run by Ridge Collins.

The Bulldogs had another scoring opportunity just before the break when Crowley fumbled on a kickoff return. But the Gents defense held the guests out of the end zone as time expired.

Defensively, the Gents actually held their own in the first half.

Coach Kyron Benoit’s defensive unit limited the Bulldogs to just 135 total yards of offense in the half, 48 of which were on one big run by Davis.

“Our defense was playing well in the beginning,” said Wall. “Even Omar (Butler), a freshman, came in and helped us in the secondary and played really well.

“But when we got tired, we started freezing up, the hole started opening up and we were just kind of dead.”

As if the game wasn’t already out of reach, the Bulldogs put it away on their first three possessions of the second half.

Collins scored on a 17-yard burst early in the third quarter and Breagan Brasseaux broke free for a 47-yard scoring run on his first carry of the game midway through the frame. Trae Grogan added the finishing touches with a 1-yard touchdown run just before the end of the quarter.

The Gents finally got going late in the fourth quarter and mounted a 71-yard, 10-play drive that was capped by a 1-yard touchdown run by Camron Dugar.

Nick Williams took over at quarterback for the Gents’s final possession and hit paydirt from 32 yards out for the final score of the game.

“Camron (Dugar) came in late in the game and played some fullback and did well,” said Wall. “And Nick came in and popped a big run.

“There were some positives tonight. We just have to keep plugging away.”

The Gents return to action on Friday when they travel to Prairie Rhonde to take on Northwest at 7 p.m.