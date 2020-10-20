Mistakes prove costly for Bulldogs in loss to North Vermilion

The Bulldogs of Iota found themselves playing football on a strange night yet again this season, this time on a Saturday.

The Dogs played host to the North Vermilion Patriots at Bulldog stadium in Iota and would fall to the visitors by a final score of 23–14.

Mistakes and turnovers would be the downfall for Iota in a game filled with miscues by both teams.

Iota turned the ball over four times on the night, three through the air and one on a failed onside kick recovery.

“We got out played physically and mentally tonight,” said IHS coach Josh Andrus. “We can’t expect to win games when we make as many mistakes as we did.”

North Vermilion recorded only one turnover on the stat sheet, but bad snaps between center and quarterback Patrick Martin would prove costly and end two big Patriot drives.

North Vermilion began the scoring after Iota’s Dawson Wallace was picked off at the Bulldog 34-yard line and returned inside the Iota 20.

The Patriots scored on the first play with a 16-yard touchdown pass from Martin to WR Landon Duffell. North Vermilion lined up the “swinging gate” and converted the two-point conversion with a pass from Martin to WR Ethan Guidry to take an 8–0 lead with 10:15 remaining in the first quarter.

The Patriots’ special teams remained aggressive and pulled off the onside kick which was executed perfectly as the ball bounced off the Iota defender and was immediately recovered by North Vermilion at the Iota 42-yard line.

The visitors would find success offensively and drove the ball inside the Iota 20. On first and 10 from the 20, a bad snap over the quarterback Patrick Martins head led to a 20-yard loss and backed up the Patriots to the Iota 40. The loss proved to be too big to overcome for the Patriots as Iota would take over on downs.

Iota would then put its first scoring drive together with big plays coming from freshmen running back Jacob Cormier and big tight end Owen Harmon. Iota drove down inside the Patriot 10 where Wallace connected with Harmon for a 7-yard touchdown pass. The Louis Doroteo PAT was blocked, however, and Iota trailed 8-6.

Both teams traded punts before North Vermilion found the end zone once again with 2:11 remaining in the first half.

Running back Bennie Freeman found pay dirt from 10 yards out with good blocking up front by the Patriots.

Freeman would go on to lead the Patriots in rushing for the night with 58 yards and a touchdown. The PAT from Martin was good, and North Vermilion took a 15-6 lead over Iota.

The Bulldogs didn’t take much time off the clock getting the ball into Patriot territory after a short kick fielded by the Dogs at their own 38-yard line followed by a nice run by running back Zan Connor to move the ball to the Patriot 46. Quaterback Dawson Wallace then connected with Harmon again on a beautiful 33-yard touchdown strike to bring the Dogs to within three (15-12).

Harmon was the leading receiver for the Bulldogs with seven catches for 114 yards and two touchdowns.

Iota lined up for the two-point conversion try and converted on a Daylon Lunson carry around the left edge.

North Vermilion would run out the clock on its next possession and took a 15-14 advantage into the half.

Iota received the opening kickoff of the second half but was unable to convert a fake punt from their own 43-yard line. Doroteo tried to reach the marker on the right side and was run out of bounds three yards short of the first down.

North Vermilion then make a mistake of their own as linebacker Trevor Lopez came up with a huge interception at the Iota 25-yard line and gain tough yardage to return the ball to the Bulldog 39.

Iota was not be able to take advantage of the turnover, however, and punted the football back to the Patriots.

North Vermilion then put together what would be the game winning drive, going 63 yards in eight plays to increase the lead to 21-14.

Quaterback Patrick Martin called his own number and found the end zone from 24 yards out. The two-point try was good and the Patriots took a 23-14 lead with 2:36 left to play in the third quarter.

Iota put together a good drive in the fourth quarter and got inside North Vermilion territory.

The Bulldogs got down to the Patriot 30-yard line but fell one yard short of converting a fourth and eight, turning the ball back over to the visitors with 8:23 left to play in the ballgame.

The Bulldog defense did a good job of holding the Patriots in check, and Iota got the ball back with a little over four minutes to play in the contest.

The Bulldog offense wasn’t able to get anything going, however, and would fail on a fake punt try to turn the ball back over to the Patriots.

North Vermilion ran the clock down to zero to come away with a 23-14 victory.

Iota ended the night with 145 yards on the ground on 29 carries. Leading the Bulldogs was Jacob Cormier with 57 yards on 14 carries and Dawson Wallace with 36 yards on nine carries. Zan Connor chipped in with two rushes for 23 yards and Daylon Lunson had two carries for 17 yards.

Wallace threw for 186 yards with 12 completions on 25 attempts. The junior quarterback also finished with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Owen Harmon paced the Dogs on the receiving end with seven catches for 114 yards and two touchdowns from the tight end position. Connor had one catch for 34 yards, and Lunson also posted 30 yards on two catches.

The Bulldogs will be back in action next Friday as they host district rival Church Point. Kick off is set for 7 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium.