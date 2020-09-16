Midland, Notre Dame shine at Sargent Memorial

Midland’s Peyton Sievers continues her rewriting of the school’s cross country record books.

The Midland sophomore broke her own record Saturday, finishing third in a 39-runner field over a three-mile course at the Louisiana Pepperplex.

Her time of 20:26 time bettered her old mark of 20:38 that she set last year during Teurlings’ Race for a Cure at Acadiana Park in Lafayette.

The performance highlighted a day on which neither Acadia Parish team entered -Midland, Notre Dame - had a complete five-person team competing at the Sargent Memorial Invitational cross country meet.

ESA’s Aline Malek, last year’s Class B state runnerup, took home the top individual honor after posting a time of 19:34 in helping lead the Lady Falcons to the team title as well.

Teurlings’ Lexi Guidry, the Class 4A state runnerup in 2019, was second with a time of 19:50. Guidry and the Lady Rebels finished second overall in the team standings.

Notre Dame’s Mackenzie Olinger and Jill Moody also placed in the top 10 In girls competition.

Olinger ran a 22:33 to place ninth and Moody followed in 10th with a time of 22:47.

Kadence Hargrave (29:31) and Kinzee Borill (29:53) also competed for Midland.

Midland also had a pair of runners place in the Top 10 in the boys competition.

Steven Habetz, a junior running in just his second career meet, finished sixth in the field of 71 runners with a time of 18:32. That time is the third best in Class B thus far this season.

Phoenix Robinson placed 10th for the Rebels with a time of 18:56 and Carson Armentor was 15th with a time of 19:23.

The Rebels, who finished third in the meet behind six-time defending Class B state champion ESA and runnerup Erath, also had three other runners compete.

Copeland Schwinn placed 24th with a time of 20:33 and Cambden Meyers was 29th with a time of 20:48. Lance Hoffpauir ran a 21:32.

Notre Dame’s top performer on the boys side was freshman Gray Standing, who posted a time of 20:44. Standing is a former Barbe High School athlete who relocated to Crowley after Hurricane Laura devastated Lake Charles three weeks ago.

Jude Hebert followed with a time of 21:34 and Hayden Thomas ran a 26:43.

Also competing for the Pios were Hayden Thomas (26:43), Reid Thomas (29:50) and Jack Himel (31:02).

The Pios return to action on Saturday when they compete in the Midland Invitational at Sievers Airfield in Duson.

The meet will consist of 14 teams with girls varsity kicking off at 8 a.m.followed by the boys varsity race at 11:45. Jayvee teams will also compete and there will also be a middle school/junior high race.