Midland, Notre Dame hold their own in Teurlings Invitational

In one of the largest cross country meets of the season to date, the Midland Rebels and the Notre Dame Pios held their own this past weekend at the Teurlings SNL Invitational at Acadiana Park.

The meet, which consisted of over 140 runners on the boys side and nearly 120 girls competitors, was broken down into two races due COVID-19 regulations that limit the number of participants on the starting line.

In the first race in the girls division, Midland’s Peyton Sievers finished 12th with a time of 20:20 and Kadence Hargrave ran the 3-mile course in a time of 25:56. Kenzie Borill also competed for the Lady Rebels, covering the course in a time of 27:49.

There were 57 runners in the opening race.

St. Joseph’s Academy of Baton Rouge won the team title after placing six runners in the Top 10, including individual winner Grace Rennhoff (19:10).

A total of 56 runners competed in the second race, with St. Joseph’s again taking the team title after taking home all three of the top finishes.

Blair Duggan won the race in a time of 20:44 and she was followed by teammates Julia Monzon (20:45) and Katelyn Shannon (20:48).

Notre Dame’s Mackenzie Olinger finished seventh in the second race with a time of 22:01 and Jill Moody was 12th with a time of 22:41.

The opening race on the boys side consisted of 77 participants with St.Michael taking home the top team honor.

St. Louis’ Ivan Appleton won the event with a time of 15:37. Teurlings’ Cameron Kelly was second (15:39) and St. Michael’s Joel Allen was third (16:20).

Midland’s Steven Habetz finished in the middle of the pack with a time of 18:12 and Phoenix Robinson was close behind with a time of 18:16.

Also competing for the Rebels were Carson Armentor (18:47), Cole Shamsie (19:24), Copeland Schwinn (19:41), Lance Hoffpauir (20:16) and Camden Myers (20:58).

St. Michael also took top honors in the team standings in the second race with four runners placing in the Top 10.

A total of 60 runners competed in the second and final race.

David Thibodeaux Academy’s Bailey Tassin won the race in a time of 17:08. He was followed by St. Michael’s Carson Warren (17:34) and North Vemilion’s Dylan Trahan (17:57).

Leading the way for Notre Dame in the second race was Gray Standing with a time of 20:16 and Jude Hebert (20:52).

Also competing for the Pios were John Rivette (24:18), Hayden Thomas (27:34) and Jack Himel (28:16).