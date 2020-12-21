Midland logs tournament victories

Gracie Miller knocked down four shots from beyond the arc and scored a game-high 24 points Thursday to help lead the Midland Lady Rebels to a 52-41 victory over Northside in the MHS Holiday Spectacular Tournament.

Miller scored five points in the opening frame as the Lady Rebels forced 12 turnovers to take a 14-4 advantage.

The Vikings rallied in the second quarter and trimmed the lead to six (23-17) despite seven more points from Miller.

Two more long balls from Miller in the third quarter helped the hosts push the lead to 38-29.

The Vikings again rallied in the final frame, trimming the lead to four twice before the Lady Rebels went on a 10-4 run over the final three minutes to seal the victory.

Mackenzie had four points during the run and finished with six overall.

Sage Wimberly, limited due to foul trouble, scored nine, Myra Carlson added six and Caitlyn Boudreaux had five. Holli Myers rounded out the offense with two points.

Rebels win pair

The Midland Rebels reeled off a pair of victories in tournament play Friday to improve to 7-12 on the season.

The Rebels upended Northside Christian in the first game of the day, 58-48, and then cruised past Gueydan, 76-44, in the nightcap.

Against Northside Christian, the Rebels took a 26-17 lead at the break thanks to nine second quarter points from D.J. McZeal.

The Warriors (3-12) had five players score in the third quarter and trimmed the lead to two (38-36) behind five points from Jagger Thibodeaux and four each from Joseph Woods and Caleb Hanks.

That was as close as the Warriors would get as the hosts exploded for 20 points in the final frame.

Maddox Hanks scored eight of his game-high 17 points over the final eight minutes.

J’stan Keller also scored in double figures with 14 points and McZeal added nine. Kobe Sonnier and Zach Baker each scored seven points. Anthony Blunt and Akion Massey rounded out the offense with two points each.

Thibodeaux paced the Warriors with 12 points, Joseph Woods, Landon Istre and Caleb Hanks each added nine and Carson Tweedel scored four. Andrew Woods and Isaac Temple rounded out the Warriors’ scoring with three and two points, respectively.

In the nightcap, the Rebels distanced themselves from Gueydan in the middle quarters by outscoring the Bears 45-24.

Blunt was the leader for the Rebels with 19 points and Hanks pitched in 17. McZeal and Sonnier each added 14 points.

Keller and Kayden Bourge each added four points. Massey and Baker scored two each.

Bulldogs suffer setback

After a 62-36 thrashing of Kaplan on Thursday, the Iota Bulldogs suffered their first setback of the season on Friday as they fell to Elton, 38-26.

The Bulldogs (9-1) struggled offensively from the start, going scoreless in the first quarter and trailing 20-9 at the break.

The Indians outscored the Bulldogs 17 over the final two frames.

Owen Daigle was the leader for the Bulldogs with seven points and Cole Breaux added six. Kyle Guidry followed with four points, Parker Story had three and Ashton Andrepont, Keelan Wriborg and Andrew Thibodeaux each scored two.

Lady Dogs top Elton

The Iota Lady Bulldogs improved to 5-4 on the season Friday with a 42-33 victory over Elton in the Midland Holiday Spectacular.

Avery Wriborg made her return for Iota after being sidelined for two weeks and her impact was huge - a game-high 22 points.

The junior guard also led the team in rebounds with 12 and had three assists and three steals.

Young poured in six points in the opening frame and forward Chelsea Thibodeaux had five as the Lady Dogs streaked out to a 13-6 advantage.

Young and Thibodeaux combined for all nine of the Lady Dogs points in the second frame and Iota took a 22-12 lead at the half.

Vicky Woods scored seven of her team-high 17 points for Elton in the third quarter, but Young had nine for Iota as the lead increased to 12 (36-24.

Elton outscored the Lady Dogs 9-6 in the final stanza.

Thibodeaux scored 10 points and had nine rebounds in the victory. Leah Hebert added six ponts, Brinna Hebert scored five and Madelyn Boone finished with one.