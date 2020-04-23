Midland guard Lizzy Habetz signs with LSUA

When Midland girls’ basketball coach Christy Hebert needed a spark during the 2019-20 season, she looked no farther than senior guard Lizzy Habetz.

Although small in stature, standing at just 5-foot-2, Habetz was the motor for the Lady Rebels, who advanced all the way to the Class B quarterfinals for the first time since 2016 before bowing out to powerhouse and eventual state champion Fairview.

Habetz’s play didn’t go unnoticed and recently, the senior achieved her ultimate goal when she signed a national letter of intent to continue her academic and athletic career at LSU-Alexandria.

“I really loved the way the coaches were so welcoming and the campus is perfect,” said Habetz of her decision to sign with LSUA. “The minute I stepped foot on campus the first time it felt right. I knew this would be my family away from family.”

Habetz played a huge role in the Lady Rebels’ success by averaging 15 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and just over three steals per game during her final season at Midland.

“Lizzy has a big heart and she wants it,” said Hebert, who is in her second year at the helm of the Lady Rebels. “Her aggression and intensity.... When she was on, the team just kind of followed her. She just brings so much energy and she was a leader on the court the whole year.”

Habetz scored in double figures nearly every game of her senior year and had her best outing of the season against Hicks where she erupted for 23 points and pulled down eight rebounds. She also had three steals in that game.

Habetz had another stretch during the middle of the season where she scored 75 points in four games over five days in games against Sam Houston, DeRidder, Merryville and Hicks.

Habetz was an All-District selection as a junior and Hebert says her growth from that season to her senior year was tremendous.

“She set some goals at the end of her junior season and she worked really hard to reach those,” said Hebert. “She was dominant (dribbling) on her left side so she worked on getting better at that and she just matured so much. The speed was always there for her, but her confidence grew and she became more of a consistent scorer.”

Although Habetz was a threat to strike from beyond the arc, her biggest asset was her ability to drive the lane and create on her own. More times than not, that led to layups and/or free throw attempts.

“She has no fear,” said Hebert of Habetz’s ability to get to the rim.

Following her senior season, Habetz racked up about every accolade imaginable. She was named to the All-District and All-Acadia Parish first-team and was an honorable mention on the LSWA Class B All-State team. She was also named to the 2019-20 All-Star Basketball game, which was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Habetz finished high school with a 3.8 grade-point average and plans to major in Nursing at LSUA.