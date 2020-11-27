Menard signs with BRCC

PHOTO SUBMITTED

Notre Dame’s Ethan Menard recently signed to play baseball at Baton Rouge Community College in the fall. Menard hit .371 with four doubles, one triple and six RBI for the Pios during their shortened 2019-20 season. He also struck out 13 batters in 17 innings pitched. On hand for the signing were, seated from left, Jennifer Broussard (mother), Ethan Menard, Marty Menard (father), Eibilene Menard (sister) and Easton Menard (brother); standing, Brady Broussard (stepfather) and Kindi Menard (stepmohter).