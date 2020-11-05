LSWA Week 6 Prep Football Polls
Class 5A
School 1st rec pts prev
1, Acadiana (8) 5-0 96 1
2, Brother Martin 5-0 87 2
3, Zachary 4-0 74 3
4, Rummel 3-1 68 4
5, John Curtis 3-2 52 6
6, West Monroe 3-1 50 7
7, Catholic 3-2 44 5
8, Ruston 4-1 43 8
9, Scotlandville 5-0 39 9
10, Byrd 5-0 23 10
Others receiving votes: Destrehan 15, Haughton 12, St. Augustine 11, Alexandria 1, Lafayette 1.
Class 4A
School 1st rec pts prev
1, STM (8) 5-0 98 2
2, Carencro 5-0 84 3
3, Karr 3-1 78 1
4, Northwood-Shr. 5-0 70 4
5, Warren Easton 4-1 61 5
6, Neville 3-2 59 7
7, Tioga 4-1 41 8
8, Bastrop 4-1 31 9
9, Minden 4-1 27 6
10, Assumption 3-2 26 NR
Others receiving votes: Eunice 24, Westgate 13, Huntington 9, Leesville 4, DeRidder 3.
Class 3A
School 1st rec pts prev
1, De La Salle (6) 4-0 92 1
2, Madison Prep (2) 4-0 87 3
3, University 4-1 77 4
4, Union Parish 5-0 66 5
5, Lake Charles Prep 4-0 65 6
6, St. James 3-2 56 2
7, Jennings 5-0 51 7
8, Sterlington 3-2 40 9
9, Green Oaks 4-1 37 8
10, E.D. White 4-1 23 NR
Others receiving votes: Marksville 11, Donaldsonville 5, Church Point 4, Booker T. Washington-NO 3, McDonogh 35 1, Carroll 1.
Class 2A
School 1st rec pts prev
1, Ferriday (7) 5-0 94 1
2, Lafayette Christian 3-1 84 2
3, Many (1) 77 5-0 3
4, Newman 5-0 72 4
5, Episcopal 5-0 55 7
6, St. Charles 4-1 53 6
7, Notre Dame 4-1 52 5
8, Amite 2-1 38 8
9, Mangham 5-0 36 9
10, Red River 4-1 31 10
Others receiving votes: Kinder 11, Kentwood 10, Dunham 6, Port Allen 5.
Class 1A
School 1st rec pts prev
1, Oak Grove (6) 5-0 92 2
2, Haynesville (1) 5-0 86 3
3, Ouachita Christ. (1) 4-1 80 1
4, Calvary 3-2 75 4
5, Ascension Catholic 4-0 57 6
6, Vermilion Catholic 4-0 52 7
7, Riverside Academy 4-1 46 5
8, East Iberville 5-0 41 8
9, Logansport 3-0 33 10
10, Catholic-PC 3-2 29 9
Others receiving votes: Opelousas Catholic 12, Oberlin 10, Cedar Creek 7, St. Frederick 2, Country Day 2.