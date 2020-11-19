LSWA High School Football Rankings

Class 5A

School (1st) rec pts prev

1. Brother Martin (8) 6-0 96 2

2. Archbishop Rummel 5-1 78 3

3. Catholic-BR 5-2 75 8

4. Acadiana 5-1 66 1

5. Scotlandville 5-0 64 5

6. John Curtis 4-3 51 4

7. West Monroe 4-1 47 6

(tie) Zachary 4-1 47 7

9. Byrd 6-0 35 9

10. Ruston 5-2 25 10

Others receiving votes: Haughton 16, Destrehan 13, Ponchatoula 6, Lafayette 2, Alexandria 2.

Class 4A

School (1st) rec pts prev

1. St. Thomas More (8) 7-0 96 1

2. Karr 5-1 82 3

3. Carencro 6-1 78 2

4. Northwood-Shreve 4-2 71 4

5. Warren Easton 5-1 64 5

6. Neville 4-2 59 6

7. Tioga 5-1 43 7

8. Assumption 4-2 31 9

9. Eunice 4-1 29 NR

10. Westgate 5-2 25 NR

Others receiving votes: Huntington 13, Minden 12, Bastrop 11, Leesville 6, Plaquemine 1, DeRidder 1.

Class 3A

School (1st) rec pts prev

1. De La Salle (8) 6-0 95 1

2. University High 6-1 85 2

3. Union Parish 7-0 76 4

4. Lake Charles Prep 5-0 73 4

5. Madison Prep (1) 5-1 65 5

6. St. James 5-2 56 6

7. Jennings 6-0 51 7

8. Green Oaks 5-2 37 9

9. E.D. White 6-1 29 10

10. Church Point 5-0 23 NR

Others receiving votes: Sterlington 11, Donaldsonville 10, Kaplan 6, McDonogh (35) 4, Marksville 3, Archbishop Hannan 3, Jena 1.

Class 2A

School (1st) rec pts prev

1. Lafayette Christian (6) 5-1 94 1

2. Many (1) 6-0 87 2

3. Newman (1) 7-0 83 3

4. Episcopal-BR 7-0 65 5

5. Mangham 7-0 63 6

6. Ferriday 5-1 61 4

7. Notre Dame 6-1 48 7

8. Amite 4-1 37 8

9. St. Charles 5-2 34 9

10. Kinder 4-2 19 NR

Others receiving votes: Red River 15, Kentwood 12, Port Allen 5, Dunham 1.

Class 1A

School (1st) rec pts prev

1. Oak Grove (7) 6-0 93 1

2. Calvary Baptist (1) 4-2 85 4

3. Ouachita Christian 5-1 79 3

4. Ascension Catholic 6-0 69 5

5. Vermilion Catholic 6-0 66 6

6. Haynesville 6-1 63 2

7. Riverside Academy 6-1 48 7

8. Catholic-PC 5-2 36 8

9. Oberlin 5-1 28 10

10. Cedar Creek 4-2 17 NR

Others receiving votes: Opelousas Catholic 16, East Iberville 10, Country Day 6, Logansport 4, St. Mary’s 3, Grand Lake 1.