LSWA High School Football Rankings

Class 5A

School 1st rec pts prev

1. Acadiana (7) 3-0 106 1

2. Rummel (1) 2-0 98 2

3. Zachary 2-0 81 4

4. Brother Martin (1) 3-0 69 6

5. Ruston 3-0 65 7

6. Catholic-BR 1-2 63 3

7. John Curtis 1-2 59 5

8. West Monroe 2-1 48 8

9. Scotlandville 3-0 38 9

10. Byrd 3-0 23 NR

Others receiving votes: Haughton 16, Destrehan 10, Alexandria 8, Mandeville 7, East St. John 6, East Ascension 2, Jesuit 2, Dutchtown 1.

Class 4A

School 1st rec pts prev

1. Karr (5) 3-0 104 1

2. St. Thomas More (4) 3-0 103 2

3. Carencro 3-0 89 3

4. Northwood-Shreve 3-0 79 5

5. Warren Easton 2-1 68 6

6. Minden 3-0 56 10

7. Neville 1-2 53 4

8. Huntington 3-0 35 NR

9. Westgate 2-1 33 NR

10. Tioga 2-1 22 8

Others receiving votes: Leesville 20, Eunice 18, Assumption 15, DeRidder 4, North DeSoto 2.

Class 3A

School 1st rec pts prev

1. De La Salle (5) 3-0 100 1

2. St. James (2) 2-1 97 2

3. Madison Prep (2) 3-0 93 3

4. University High 2-1 79 4

5. Sterlington 2-1 73 5

6. Lake Charles Prep 2-0 62 6

7. Union Parish 3-0 60 7

8. Jennings 3-0 45 8

9. McDonogh 35 2-1 28 NR

10. Green Oaks 2-1 26 9

Others receiving votes: St. Louis 18, Marksville 7, E.D. White 7, Kaplan 5, Loyola 2.

Class 2A

School 1st rec pts prev

1. Ferriday (5) 3-0 104 1

2. Lafayette Christian (2) 1-1 95 2

3. Many (1) 3-0 86 3

4. Newman (1) 3-0 79 4

5. St. Charles 3-0 71 5

6. Notre Dame 3-0 66 6

7. Episcopal-BR 3-0 51 8

8. Amite 1-1 47 7

9. Mangham 3-0 42 9

10. Red River 2-1 29 NR

Others receiving votes: Dunham 18, Kentwood 10, Ascension Episcopal 2, Kinder 2, Catholic-New Iberia 1, General Trass 1.

Class 1A

School 1st rec pts prev

1. Ouachita Christian (9) 2-0 108 1

2. Oak Grove 3-0 93 3

3. Haynesville 3-0 88 4

4. Calvary Baptist 1-2 83 2

5. Riverside Academy 3-0 67 5

6. Ascension Catholic 2-0 56 8

7. Vermilion Catholic 2-0 51 9

8. East Iberville 3-0 36 10

9. Cedar Creek 3-0 33 NR

10. Catholic-PC 1-2 30 6

Others receiving votes: Logansport 25, Opelousas Cath. 21, Oberlin 4, Country Day 4.