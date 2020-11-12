LSWA High School Football Polls

Class 5A

School (1st) rec pts prev

1. Acadiana (9) 5-0 108 1

2. Brother Martin 5-0 99 2

3. Archbishop Rummel 4-1 83 4

4. John Curtis 4-2 70 5

5. Scotlandville 5-0 62 9

6. West Monroe 4-1 60 6

7. Zachary 4-1 58 3

8. Catholic-BR 4-2 52 7

9. Byrd 5-0 34 10

10. Ruston 4-2 30 8

Others receiving votes: Haughton 19, Destrehan 19, Alexandria 5, Lafayette 2, Ponchatoula 2.

Class 4A

School (1st) rec pts prev

1. St. Thomas More (9) 6-0 108 1

2. Carencro 6-0 97 2

3. Karr 4-1 86 3

4. Northwood-Shreve 4-2 76 4

5. Warren Easton 5-1 70 5

6. Neville 3-2 68 6

7. Tioga 4-1 49 7

8. Minden 5-1 42 9

9. Assumption 4-2 31 10

10. Bastrop 4-2 24 8

Others receiving votes: Eunice 20, Westgate 15, Huntington 9, Leesville 5, DeRidder 2.

Class 3A

School (1st) rec pts prev

1. De La Salle (8) 5-0 107 1

2. University High 5-1 92 3

3. Union Parish (1) 6-0 84 4

4. Lake Charles Prep 4-0 79 5

5. Madison Prep 4-1 75 2

6. St. James 4-1 62 6

7. Jennings 5-0 57 7

8. Sterlington 3-2 47 8

9. Green Oaks 4-2 35 9

10. E.D. White 5-1 29 10

Others receiving votes: Donaldsonville 12, Marksville 9, Church Point 6, McDonogh 35 4, Kaplan 3, Parkview Baptist 1.

Class 2A

School (1st) rec pts prev

1. Lafayette Christian (5) 4-1 104 2

2. Many (1) 5-0 91 3

3. Newman (1) 6-0 87 4

4. Ferriday (2) 5-1 81 1

5. Episcopal-BR 6-0 72 5

6. Mangham 6-0 68 9

7. Notre Dame 5-1 54 7

8. Amite 3-1 42 8

9. St. Charles 4-2 41 6

10. Red River 5-1 33 10

Others receiving votes: Kinder 12, Kentwood 9, Dunham 6, Port Allen 2.

Class 1A

School (1st) rec pts prev

1. Oak Grove (9) 5-0 96 1

2. Haynesville 6-0 87 2

3. Ouachita Christian 4-1 81 3

4. Calvary Baptist 3-2 71 4

5. Ascension Catholic 5-0 62 5

6. Vermilion Catholic 5-0 57 6

7. Riverside Academy 5-1 50 7

8. Catholic-PC 4-2 36 10

9. Opelousas Catholic 2-2 25 NR

10. Oberlin 4-1 22 NR

Others receiving votes: East Iberville 16, Logansport 7, St. Frederick 5, Country Day 4, Cedar Creek 4, Grand Lake 1.