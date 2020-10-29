LSWA High School Football Polls

Class 5A

School (1st) rec pts prev

1. Acadiana (9) 4-0 108 1

2. Brother Martin 4-0 96 4

3. Zachary 3-0 91 3

4. Archbishop Rummel 2-1 73 2

5. Catholic-BR 2-2 68 6

6. John Curtis 2-2 57 7

7. West Monroe 3-1 54 8

8. Ruston 3-1 49 5

9. Scotlandville 4-0 41 9

10. Byrd 4-0 30 10

Others receiving votes: Haughton 19, Destrehan 10, East St. John 2, Alexandria 2, Hahnville 1, Lafayette 1.

Class 4A

School (1st) rec pts prev

1. Karr (6) 3-0 104 1

2. St. Thomas More (3) 4-0 102 2

3. Carencro 4-0 89 3

4. Northwood-Shreve 4-0 76 4

5. Warren Easton 3-1 64 5

6. Minden 4-0 62 6

7. Neville 2-2 60 7

8. Tioga 3-1 32 10

9. Bastrop 3-1 29 NR

10. Eunice 3-1 26 NR

Others receiving votes: Assumption 20, Westgate 19, Huntington 12, Leesville 5, DeRidder 2, North DeSoto 1.

Class 3A

School (1st) rec pts prev

1. De La Salle (5) 4-0 100 1

2. St. James (2) 3-1 98 2

3. Madison Prep (2) 4-0 93 3

4. University High 3-1 83 4

5. Union Parish 4-0 68 7

6. Lake Charles Prep 3-0 67 6

7. Jennings 4-0 50 8

8. Green Oaks 3-1 43 10

9. Sterlington 2-2 33 5

10. McDonogh 35 2-1 30 9

Others receiving votes: E.D. White 14, Marksville 8, Church Point 8, Kaplan 5, Lutcher 2.

Class 2A

School (1st) rec pts prev

1. Ferriday (6) 4-0 105 1

2. Lafayette Christian (1) 2-1 97 2

3. Many (1) 4-0 86 3

4. Newman (1) 4-0 82 4

5. Notre Dame 4-0 75 6

6. St. Charles 3-1 59 5

7. Episcopal-BR 4-0 57 7

8. Amite 1-1 44 8

9. Mangham 4-0 42 9

10. Red River 3-1 23 10

Others receiving votes: Dunham 17, Kentwood 10, Kinder 3.

Class 1A

School (1st) rec pts prev

1. Ouachita Christian (9) 4-0 108 1

2. Oak Grove 4-0 97 2

3. Haynesville 4-0 91 3

4. Calvary Baptist 2-2 81 4

5. Riverside Academy 4-0 71 5

6. Ascension Catholic 3-0 62 6

7. Vermilion Catholic 3-0 55 7

8. East Iberville 4-0 40 8

9. Catholic-PC 2-2 27 10

10. Logansport 2-0 24 NR

Others receiving votes: Opelousas Catholic 18, Oberlin 13, Cedar Creek 12, Country Day 3.