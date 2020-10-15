LSWA High School Football Polls

School, first-place votes, team record and points included.

Class 5A

School (1st) rec pts prev

1. Acadiana (7) 2-0 107 1

2. Rummel (1) 1-0 89 3

3. Catholic-BR 1-1 85 2

4. Zachary 1-0 76 5

5. John Curtis 1-1 68 4

6. Brother Martin 2-0 65 6

7. Ruston 2-0 56 8

8. West Monroe 1-1 47 9

9. Scotlandville 2-0 29 10

10. East Ascension 2-0 21 NR

Others receiving votes: Haughton 14, Hahnville 11, Byrd 11, Destrehan 9, Holy Cross 4, Alexandria 2, Mandeville 2, Airline 2, St. Paul’s 1.

Class 4A

School (1st) rec pts prev

1. Karr (6) 2-0 104 T1

2. STM (2) 2-0 101 T1

3. Carencro 3-0 83 4

4. Neville 1-1 80 3

5. Northwood-Shreve 2-0 59 7

6. Warren Easton 1-1 57 5

7. Assumption 1-1 53 6

8. Tioga 2-0 46 8

9. Eunice 2-0 39 9

10. Minden 2-0 26 10

Others receiving votes: Bastrop 17, Westgate 14, Leesville 11, Huntington 5, North DeSoto 3, DeRidder 2.

Class 3A

School (1st) rec pts prev

1. De La Salle (5) 2-0 101 2

2. St. James (3) 1-1 95 1

3. Madison Prep 2-0 87 3

4. University High 1-1 77 4

5. Sterlington 1-1 73 5

6. Lake Charles Prep 1-0 64 6

7. Union Parish 2-0 54 T7

8. Jennings 2-0 40 9

9. Green Oaks 2-0 38 10

10, St. Louis 2-0 27 NR

Others receiving votes: Kaplan 18, McDonogh 35 12, Loyola 12, Marksville 2, E.D. White 2.

Class 2A

School (1st) rec pts prev

Ferriday (4) 2-0 102 1

Lafayette Christian (2) 0-1 90 2

Many (2) 2-0 85 3

Newman 2-0 83 4

St. Charles 2-0 74 5

Notre Dame 2-0 62 7

Amite 1-1 46 6

Episcopal-BR 2-0 43 8

Mangham 2-0 36 10

Kentwood 1-1 22 9

Others receiving votes: Catholic-New Iberia 18, Red River 12, Kinder 12, North Caddo 7, Dunham 5, General Trass 4, Menard 1.

Class 1A

School (1st) rec pts prev

1. Ouachita Christ. (7) 2-0 107 1

2. Calvary Baptist (1) 1-1 95 2

3. Oak Grove 2-0 92 3

4. Haynesville 2-0 76 6

5. Riverside Academy 2-0 55 NR

6. Catholic-PC 1-1 46 4

7. Opelousas Catholic 1-1 42 5

8. Ascension Catholic 1-0 39 9

9. Vermilion Catholic 1-0 36 8

10. East Iberville 2-0 34 T10

Others receiving votes: Southern Lab 31, Logansport 30, Cedar Creek 10, West St. John 4, Country Day 2, Oberlin 2, Montgomery 1.