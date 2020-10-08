Louisiana Sports Writers Association Prep Football Polls
School, first-place votes, team record and points included.
CLASS 5A
School (1st) rec pts
1, Acadiana (4) 1-0 84
2, Catholic-BR (1) 1-0 82
3, Rummel (1) 1-0 73
4, John Curtis (1) 1-0 69
5, Zachary 1-0 60
6, Brother Martin 1-0 56
7, Haughton 1-0 38
8, Ruston (1) 1-0 29
9, West Monroe 0-1 27
10, Scotlandville 1-0 25
Others receiving votes: East Ascension 12, Hahnville 12, Destrehan 11, Alexandria 11, Mandeville 7, Slidell 7, St. Aug. 5.
Class 4A
1, Edna Karr (6) 1-0 87
2, STM (2) 1-0 87
3, Neville 1-0 79
4, Carencro 1-0 69
5, Warren Easton 0-1 63
6, Assumption 0-1 46
7, Northwood 1-0 41
8, Tioga 1-0 33
9, Eunice 1-0 31
10, Minden 1-0 24
Others receiving votes: Westgate 18, Leesville 13, North DeSoto 13, Evangel 12.
Class 3A
1, St. James (8) 1-0 96
2, De La Salle 1-0 75
3, Madison Prep 1-0 73
4, University 0-1 68
5, Sterlington 0-1 58
6, Lake Charles Prep 1-0 48
7, McDonogh-35 1-0 35
8, Union Parish 1-0 35
9, Jennings 1-0 34
10, Green Oaks 1-0 30
Others receiving votes: St. Louis 25, Kaplan 21, Loyola 15, Marksville 9, E.D. White 2.
Class 2A
1, Ferriday (1) 0-0 76
2, LCA (2) 0-1 75
3, Many (3) 1-0 72
4, Newman (2) 1-0 68
5, St. Charles 1-0 62
6, Amite 1-0 56
7, Notre Dame 1-0 54
8, Episcopal 1-0 41
9, Kentwood 1-0 38
10, Mangham 1-0 25
Others receiving votes: Dunham 19, Red River 14, Catholic-NI 13, North Caddo 8.
Class 1A
1, Ouachita Christ. (7) 1-0 95
2, Calvary Baptist (1) 0-1 79
3, Oak Grove 1-0 76
4, Catholic-PC 1-0 67
5, Opelousas Catholic 1-0 55
6, Haynesville 1-0 51
7, Southern Lab 1-0 50
8, Vermilion Catholic 1-0 31
9, Ascension Cath. 1-0 30
10, Logansport 1-0 24
(Tie) East Iberville 1-0 24
Others receiving votes: Metairie Park Country Day 11, Montgomery 8, Oberlin 8, Cedar Creek 6.