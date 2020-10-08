Louisiana Sports Writers Association Prep Football Polls

School, first-place votes, team record and points included.

CLASS 5A

School (1st) rec pts

1, Acadiana (4) 1-0 84

2, Catholic-BR (1) 1-0 82

3, Rummel (1) 1-0 73

4, John Curtis (1) 1-0 69

5, Zachary 1-0 60

6, Brother Martin 1-0 56

7, Haughton 1-0 38

8, Ruston (1) 1-0 29

9, West Monroe 0-1 27

10, Scotlandville 1-0 25

Others receiving votes: East Ascension 12, Hahnville 12, Destrehan 11, Alexandria 11, Mandeville 7, Slidell 7, St. Aug. 5.

Class 4A

1, Edna Karr (6) 1-0 87

2, STM (2) 1-0 87

3, Neville 1-0 79

4, Carencro 1-0 69

5, Warren Easton 0-1 63

6, Assumption 0-1 46

7, Northwood 1-0 41

8, Tioga 1-0 33

9, Eunice 1-0 31

10, Minden 1-0 24

Others receiving votes: Westgate 18, Leesville 13, North DeSoto 13, Evangel 12.

Class 3A

1, St. James (8) 1-0 96

2, De La Salle 1-0 75

3, Madison Prep 1-0 73

4, University 0-1 68

5, Sterlington 0-1 58

6, Lake Charles Prep 1-0 48

7, McDonogh-35 1-0 35

8, Union Parish 1-0 35

9, Jennings 1-0 34

10, Green Oaks 1-0 30

Others receiving votes: St. Louis 25, Kaplan 21, Loyola 15, Marksville 9, E.D. White 2.

Class 2A

1, Ferriday (1) 0-0 76

2, LCA (2) 0-1 75

3, Many (3) 1-0 72

4, Newman (2) 1-0 68

5, St. Charles 1-0 62

6, Amite 1-0 56

7, Notre Dame 1-0 54

8, Episcopal 1-0 41

9, Kentwood 1-0 38

10, Mangham 1-0 25

Others receiving votes: Dunham 19, Red River 14, Catholic-NI 13, North Caddo 8.

Class 1A

1, Ouachita Christ. (7) 1-0 95

2, Calvary Baptist (1) 0-1 79

3, Oak Grove 1-0 76

4, Catholic-PC 1-0 67

5, Opelousas Catholic 1-0 55

6, Haynesville 1-0 51

7, Southern Lab 1-0 50

8, Vermilion Catholic 1-0 31

9, Ascension Cath. 1-0 30

10, Logansport 1-0 24

(Tie) East Iberville 1-0 24

Others receiving votes: Metairie Park Country Day 11, Montgomery 8, Oberlin 8, Cedar Creek 6.