Crowley High’s 4x200-meter girls relay team scored a runnerup finish and Tyron Goodley was third in both the long and triple jump at the LHSAA State Indoor Meet over the weekend. Pictured with their medals are, from left, Tameiya Guillory, Taneiya Guillory, Tyron Goodley, Emma Hebert and Janyrie Brown.