LHSAA releases COVID-19 fall sports guidelines

The LHSAA provided coaches, players and fans alike some good news early last week when the organization announced its plans to begin the 2020 prep football season on Oct. 9.

The plan, should everything fall into place, would have teams beginning the season with their Week 3 opponents from their regular schedule.

That news was music to the ears of everyone, especially Crowley High coach Jeptha Wall.

“There’s still several plans on the board, but at least they gave us an official start date,” said Wall, whose Gents will now take on Cecilia in their season opener. “At least that gives you an idea of what you need to prepare for.”

With the start date pushed back, the Gents will lose out on their first two regularly-scheduled opponents in St. Louis and Westlake.

The LHSAA’s early plan had left room for scrimmages and jamboree’s to still be played prior to that Oct. 9 start date.

That all changed, however, when the LHSAA released its COVID-19 fall sports guidelines Friday afternoon.

In those guidelines, no football 7-on-7 contests, scrimmages or jamborees will be allowed for safety reasons.

“We were actually calling around making sure all the teams were still wanting to play in the jamboree when the LHSAA’s memo came out Friday,” said Wall.

Missing out on the scrimmage and jamboree contest is disappointing according to Wall.

“For us, losing 16 seniors and being young all over the place, the scrimmage and the jamboree was important,” said Wall. “You’re never going to play a clean, crisp game, especially early in the season; and this adds another factor to it as far as not being able to have that dress rehearsal so to say.”

Another safety precaution in the guidelines is that masks will be required to be worn by players, coaches, athletic trainers, chain crews, ball boys, statisticians, managers and any non-essential personnel when on the sidelines. Only the 22 players participating on a particular play will not be required to wear a mask.

“You know, I understand the safety precautions,” said Wall. “But you are going to have kids coming off the field in this sweltering heat, gasping for air and needing water and the first thing they have to do is put on a mask. It’s going to be different to say the least.”

Other guideline precautions

Mouthpieces – It is strongly recommended that players keep their mouthpieces in their mouths at all times. Each time they touch their mouthpieces, they should sanitize their hands.

Use of Water – Players must have their own water bottles, jugs for water consumption. Players should not rinse their mouth out for spitting purposes, rinse out their mouthpieces, or pour water on their faces or necks.

Game Balls - Balls should be cleaned and sanitized throughout the contest.

Sanitizing – The wide availability of hand sanitizer should be accessible to all personnel. Hand sanitizing should be used as much as possible. The NFHS and LHSAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee recommends using hand sanitizer when going on and off the field. Players are encouraged to provide their own hand sanitizer and/or disinfecting wipes.

Team Box – The LHSAA will expand the team box for the 2020 seasn to each of their respective 15-yard lines, providing 10 additional yards on each side for players and coaching personnel to socially distance. Teams are strongly encouraged to expand toward the bleachers as well in respect to social distancing.

Roster Size – Depending on team size, it is recommended that roster limits be implemented to improve social distancing. Travel rosters for teams with large rosters are encouraged to follow this recommendation. This assists in the number of individuals in the team box on the sidelines.

Post-Game Meetings – Game administrators should keep all fans and others from congregating/ not engaging with players, coaches, and team personnel in post-game activity.

The LHSAA acknowledges that no plan can guarantee that an individual will not contact COVID-19. The recommendations in this plan are designed to mitigate the spread of the virus.

The LHSAA fully intends to support its member schools and the student-athletes who desire to compete in interscholastic athletics and will continue to assess all areas as more information becomes available.

These are minimal guidelines that are subject to modification. Regulations, guidelines and circumstances can vary from one member school to the next. The goal from everyone is to provide a safe environment for student athletes, coaches, athletic directors, athletic trainers, game officials and spectators.