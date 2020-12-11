LHSAA Prep Classic football championships moved from New Orleans to Natchitoches

With the ever changing landscape of high school athletics seeming to differ from day-to-day, the LHSAA announced another alteration earlier in the week.

The LHSAA executive committee took the recommendation of executive director Eddie Bonine and voted to move its Prep Classic football championships from the Big Easy to the City of Lights.

No, not Paris - Natchitoches.

You won’t need a passport to get there, just a tank of gas.

The previous plan was to play the nine state championship games - nonselect and select - at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome Dec. 26-28.

The change will have the nine games played over four days, Dec. 28-30, at Northwestern State’s 15,500-seat Turpin Stadium.

“It boiled down to how many are we going to be allowed to have in the facility (Supedome),” said Bonine. “We were not able to get an answer last week and today, there is still not an answer.

“At the end of the day, waiting to see what happened was not going to work for me because what if we were limited to 3,000 or 1,000 or 750 fans. We now have something that is etched in stone...We have a site. I believe what we decided will give the athletes a championship feeling.”

Financial considerations and uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 status of New Orleans later in the month played a major role in the change of venue.

“We are thankful Northwestern State University stepped up to host our football championships,” said Bonine. “We are saddened to be leaving the Superdome this year, but we look forward to our return in 2021. We are certain Northwestern State University will provide a first-class experience for Louisiana student athletes.”

Although Natchitoches is part of Shreveport’s Region 7, considered a COVID-19 hot zone, Bonine said the positivity rate in Natchitoches is lower, which allows for approximately 4,250 tickets per game at 25 percent occupancy rate.

Bonine said that he also met with LSU officials about Tiger Stadium being a host site, but concerns about weather issues coupled with nine games on a natural surface made Turpin’s artificial turf more desirable.

It will be only the second time in 39 years that the Prep Classic isn’t played at the Superdome.

In 2005, the championships were held at Independence Stadium in Shreveport due to Hurricane Katrina and the damage inflicted on the Superdome.

While all the details are being hammered out, Bonine did confirm that the Prep Classic games will not be broadcast live. There will, however, be live-streaming and tape-delayed opportunities to watch.

As far as the schedule goes, Bonine and the LHSAA will release that at a later date. He did mention that on days where only two games are played, possible start times are noon and 4 p.m. For days where three games are played, possible start times are 11 a.m., 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.