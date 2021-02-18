LHSAA Girls Basketball Playoff Pairings

Class 5A

Bidistrict

No. 32 Fontainebleau at No. 1 Ponchatoula

No. 17 Ouachita Parish at No. 16 Pineville

No. 24 Sulphur at No. 9 Ruston

No. 25 Airline at No. 8 Hahnville

No. 28 West Ouachita at No. 5 Mandeville

No. 21 Natchitoches at No. 12 Benton

No. 20 Southside at No. 13 Southwood

No. 29 Live Oak at No. 4 Parkway

No. 30 L.W. Higgins at No. 3 Walker

No. 19 West Jefferson at No. 14 St. Amant

No. 22 East St. John at No. 11 H.L. Bourgeois

No. 27 Chalmette at No. 6 Captain Shreve

No. 26 Terrebonne at No. 7 Zachary

No. 23 Denham Springs at No. 10 W. Monroe

No. 18 Slidell at No. 15 Northshore

No. 31 Bonnabel at No. 2 Lafayette

Class 4A

Bidistrict

No. 32 Beau Chene at No. 1 LaGrange

No. 17 North Vermilion at No. 16 Northside

No. 24 Bastrop at No. 9 Carencro

No. 25 Livingston at No. 8 Opelousas

No. 28 Pearl River at No. 5 Edna Karr

No. 21 Assumption at No. 12 J.F. Kennedy

No. 20 South Lafourche at No. 13 W-Marion

No. 29 Istrouma at No. 4 Warren Easton

No. 30 Rayne at No. 3 Neville

No. 19 Minden at No. 14 Lakeshore

No. 22 B.T. Washington at No. 11 Northwood

No. 27 Salmen at No. 6 A.J. Ellender

No. 26 Woodlawn at No. 7 Plaquemine

No. 23 Westgate at No. 10 Belle Chasse

No. 18 Carver at No. 15 Bolton

No. 31 Peabody at No. 2 Huntington

Class 3A

Bidistrict

No. 32 McDonogh 35 at No. 1 Madison Prep

No. 17 Abbeville at No. 16 Westlake

No. 24 Bogalusa at No. 9 Loranger

No. 25 Church Point at No. 8 Iota

No. 28 Richwood at No. 5 Kaplan

No. 21 B.T.W. at No. 12 Donaldsonville

No. 20 Grant at No. 13 Caldwell Parish

No. 29 Kenner Discovery at No. 4 Brusly

No. 30 Wossman at No. 3 South Beauregard

No. 19 Ville Platte at No. 14 St. James

No. 22 West Feliciana at No. 11 Union Parish

No. 27 Iowa at No. 6 Jennings

No. 26 Baker at No. 7 Northwest

No. 23 Carroll at No. 10 Mansfield

No. 18 Crowley at No. 15 Pine Prairie

No. 31 Berwick at No. 2 Albany

Class 2A

Bidistrict

No. 32 Oakdale at No. 1 Doyle

No. 17 French Settlement at No. 16 Avoyelles

No. 24 Kentwood at No. 9 Rayville

No. 25 Pine at No. 8 Jonesboro-Hodge

No. 28 Winnfield at No. 5 Avoyelles PC

No. 21 Madison at No. 12 Port Allen

No. 20 Bunkie at No. 13 South Plaquemines

No. 29 St. Helena at No. 4 Lakeview

No. 30 Rapides at No. 3 Lake Arthur

No. 19 D’Arbonne at No. 14 Red River

No. 22 Mangham at No. 11 Springfield

No. 27 Vinton at No. 6 Franklin

No. 26 Northeast at No. 7 Rosepine

No. 23 East Feliciana at No. 10 Many

No. 18 Welsh at No. 15 Kinder

No. 31 West St. Mary at No. 2 Amite

Class 1A

Bidistrict

No. 1 East Iberville, bye

No. 17 LaSalle at No. 16 Delta Charter

No. 24 Tensas at No. 9 Oak Grove

No. 8 Logansport, bye

No. 5 Homer, bye

No. 21 Centerville at No. 12 Lincoln Prep

No. 20 Arcadia at No. 13 Plain Dealing

No. 4 North Central, bye

No. 3 Northwood-Lena, bye

No. 19 Basile at No. 14 Haynesville

No. 22 Montgomery at No. 11 Delhi

No. 6 Elton, bye

No. 7 White Castle, bye

No. 23 Ringgold at No. 10 Grand Lake

No. 18 East Beauregard at No. 15 Oberlin

No. 2 Merryville, bye

Class B

Bidistrict

No. 1 Hathaway, bye

No. 17 Simsboro at No. 16 Castor

No. 24 Elizabeth at No. 9 Stanley

No. 8 Zwolle, bye

No. 5 Anancoco, bye

No. 21 Monterey at No. 12 Choudrant

No. 20 Negreet at No. 13 Bell City

No. 4 Quitman, bye

No. 3 Florien, bye

No. 19 Forest at No. 14 Oak Hill

No. 22 Doyline at No. 11 Glenmora

No. 6 Lacassine, bye

No. 7 Midland, bye

No. 23 Converse at No. 10 Holden

No. 18 Pitkin at No. 15 Weston

No. 2 Fairview, bye

Class C

Regional

No. 16 Simpson at No. 1 Gibsland-Coleman

No. 9 Ebarb at No. 8 Phoenix

No. 12 Starks at No. 5 Summerfield

No. 13 Calvin at No. 4 Reeves

No. 14 Pleasant Hill at No. 3 Plainview

No. 11 Atlanta at No. 6 Hornbeck

No. 10 Georgetown at No. 7 Evans

No. 15 Central-Jonesville at No. 2 Hicks

Division I

Quarterfinals

No. 8 Byrd at No. 1 Mt. Carmel

No. 5 St. Joseph’s at No. 4 Scotlandville

No. 6 McKinley at No. 3 Dominican

No. 7 Chapelle at No. 2 John Curtis

Division II

Regional

No. 16 Teurlings at No. 1 St. Louis

No. 9 St. Michael at No. 8 E.D. White

No. 12 Parkview at No. 5 Ben Franklin

No. 13 Vandebilt at No. 4 St. Thomas More

No. 14 St. Scholastica at No. 3 Liberty

No. 11 Hannan at No. 6 University

No. 10 Loyola at (7) De La Salle

No. 15 Haynes Academy at No. 2 Ursuline

Division III

Regional

No. 1 Lafayette Christian, bye

No. 9 Notre Dame at No. 8 Dunham

No. 12 Catholic-NI at No. 5 Newman

No. 13 McGehee at No. 4 St. Charles

No. 14 Northlake at No. 3 STA

No. 11 Pope John Paul II at No. Menard

No. 10 St. Mary’s at No. 7 AES

No. 2 Episcopal, bye

Division IV

Regional

No. 16 Sacred Heartat No. 1 Ouachita Christ.

No. 9 Hanson at No. 8 St. Edmund

No. 12 Central Private at No. 5 Riverside

No. 13 Crescent City at No. 4 St. Martin’s

No. 14 V.C. at No. 3 Cedar Creek

No. 11 Catholic-PC at No. 6 St. John

No. 10 St. Mary’s at No. 7 Opelousas Catholic

No. 15 Central Catholic at No. 2 Highland

Division V

Quarterfinals

No. 1 University Academy of Cenla, bye

No. 5 St. Joseph’s at No. 4 Family Christian

No. 6 Christ Episcopal at No. 3 Claiborne

No. 2 Family Community, bye