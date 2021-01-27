Late surge propels Lady Rebels past Wildcats

Gracie Miller and Marlie Boudreaux combined for 28 points Monday to help lead the Midland Lady Rebels to a 45-42 victory over Glenmora.

The Lady Rebels, ranked No. 6 in the most recent Class B power ratings, improved to 9-10 overall with the victory.

The Lady Wildcats, ranked No. 11, fell to 9-10 as well.

The game was a battle throughout with the Lady Rebels clinging to a two-point advantage (15-13) after the first quarter.

Miller dropped in three 3-pointers in the opening frame.

The Lady Wildcats answered the call in the second quarter and dropped in three long balls of their own during a 16-10 frame in favor of the hosts.

Miller scored six of her game-high 17 points for the Lady Rebels in the quarter.

Boudreaux took over in the third quarter by knocking down a 3-pointer and two shots in the paint to help the Lady Rebels grab a 29-25 lead heading into the final stanza.

Sage Wimberly also knocked down a long ball during the frame as the Lady Rebels reclaimed the lead.

The pace slowed tremendously over the final eight minutes, but the Lady Rebels were able to hold on by outscoring the Lady Wildcats 6-4.

Wimberly knocked down another long ball and hit a free throw down the stretch for the Lady Rebels. Myra Carlson added Midland’s only other basket of the frame.

Boudreaux followed Miller’s 17-point performance with 11 points and Wimberly finished with seven. Caitlyn Boudreaux and Carlson rounded out the Lady Rebels’ offense with six and four points, respectively.

The Lady Rebels return to District 7-B play tonight when they play host to Bell City to begin the second round of league play.

In the first matchup between the two teams back on Jan. 11, the Lady Rebels held off a late rally by the Lady Bruins to claim a 52-45 victory.