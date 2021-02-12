Late rally propels Northwest past Iota

The Northwest Raiders used a 6-0 run over the final two minutes to slip past the Iota Bulldogs, 50-47, in a District 5-3A showdown Wednesday.

The Raiders improved to 13-8 overall and 4-0 in league play. They also moved up to No. 22 in the most recent Class 3A power ratings.

The Bulldogs, who dropped two spots to No. 25 in the power ratings, fell to 16-8 and 4-2.

The Raiders raced out to a 9-2 advantage to start the game and took a 16-8 lead after the first quarter of play.

The Bulldogs chipped away at the lead throughout the second quarter thanks to a pair of 3-pointers Kyle Guidry. The senior forward scored 10 points and Andrew Thibodeaux added six in the frame to help the Bulldogs get within four (28-24) entering the break.

Parker Story, the Bulldogs’ leading scorer, found his groove in the third quarter and pitched in seven points, including a deep 3-pointer at the midway mark of the period to trim the Raiders’ lead to two (34-32).

Later in the frame, Guidry knocked down a mid-range jumper to knot the score at 38-38 before Story broke loose in transition and hit a driving layup at the buzzer to give the Bulldogs their first lead of the game at 40-30.

Guidry began the fourth quarter with a free throw and then hit another shot in the lane to give Iota a 43-38 advantage with just under seven minutes remaining.

After two straight baskets by the Raiders, Guidry hit another shot in the paint to push the lead back to three. He added his final basket of the night a few minutes later that put the guests up 47-44.

The Raiders took over from there.

Devin Davis trimmed the lead back to one on a layup and then after Iota missed a 3-point attempt, John Jolivette drove in for a basket and a 48-47 Northwest lead.

Iota turned the ball over on their ensuing possession and had to foul, sending Keshaun Lazard to the line for a one-and-one. The Lamar University football signee drained both free throws to put the hosts up 50-47 with 20 seconds remaining.

The Bulldogs worked the ball around on their final possession, but Guidry’s 3-point attempt near the buzzer was just off.

Guidry, coming off a 16-point performance Monday in a victory over Mamou, paced the Bulldogs with a season-high 28 points against Northwest.

Thibodeaux added eight points in the loss and Story finished with seven.

In addition, Cole Breaux and Owen Daigle each scored two points.

Jolivette and Lazard led the Raiders with 15 and 14 points, respectively.

The Bulldogs took on Pine Prairie last night but results from that contest were not available as of press time.

The Bulldogs are slated to take on Northwest again Monday, but the threat of inclement weather has caused that game to be postponed.