Lafayette Christian sweeps Notre Dame in district action

Defensively, the Notre Dame Pios executed their gameplan to near perfection.

Offensively, it was a different story.

The Pios continually struggled to find a rhythm and that proved to be a huge factor in a 38-33 loss to Lafayette Christian Academy Tuesday in front of a packed house at A.B. Dore Gym.

“You know, we held them (LCA) to 37 (points) last game and we did it again tonight; so our defensive scheme is perfectly fine,” said ND coach Duke Daigle, whose team fell to 12-3 overall and 3-1 in District 6-2A play with the loss.

“Offensively, the ball just has to go down for us and it didn’t. We had the looks, we just couldn’t get the shots to fall. It was just one of those nights.”

The Knights’ defensive pressure caused the Pios problems throughout the contest. The visitors ran two defenders, sometimes three, at standout guard Parker McNees the entire night.

Despite being face guarded, McNees was still able to score 18 points, including 12 in the second half.

“Once they went to a man-to-man (defense), it bothered us and we didn’t handle the pressure like we normally do,” said Daigle. “We didn’t turn the ball over much, but we just didn’t get the shots off the pressure that we wanted.

“They made it tough on Parker, and he didn’t have one of his best nights. But when you have (other) guys that can score the ball and they don’t, it makes it tough to win games.”

McNees scored all seven of Notre Dame’s third quarter points and had five of their 11 in the final period.

The Pios jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead to start the game after Parker and Christian McNees each knocked down shots from beyond the arc.

The hosts scored just two points after that on a Teddy Menard jumper at the buzzer to give the Pios an 8-6 advantage.

Kam Williams drained back-to-back long balls to start the second quarter to spark a 10-2 run by the Knights, who went on to take an 18-15 advantage heading into the break.

The Pios got beat on the boards in the third quarter and the Knights knocked down three long balls during the period to extend their advantage to nine (31-22).

“They got some second-chance points, kicked it out to No. 3 (Williams) and he hit some shots, which I thought was the difference in the game,” said Daigle. “But again, we held them to 37 points. We just need to make shots.”

The Pios closed the gap some in the final period, but the Knights went 4-for-6 from the charity stripe in the final 30 seconds to seal the victory.

“I think we did the things we needed to do to win the game, just a few crucial rebounds and them getting some second looks and hitting some shots was the difference,” said Daigle.

Christian McNees followed his brother Parker with seven points. Teddy Menard and Nick Swacker each added four points.

Williams, Masey Lewis and Daejan Sinegal paced the Knights with nine points each.

In the girls game, scoring wasn’t a problem for LCA.

The guests had nine players score in a 68-27 victory over the Lady Pios.

The hosts trailed by just 10 (18-8) after the first period, but LCA pulled away from there.

LCA, Division III’s top-ranked team, outscored the Lady Pios 31-16 over the middle frames and finished the contest on a 19-3 run in the fourth quarter.

Maggie Chiasson paced the Lady Pios with eight points. Gabby Cates and Kelsey Broussard each added six points, and Jeanne Clare Schmid scored four, Bailey Sittig had two and Ahnnie Albro finished with one.