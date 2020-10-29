Lady Warriors sweep Sacred Heart; Church Point upends Crowley

CROWLEY – The Northside Christian Lady Warriors combined for 33 kills, eight aces and two blocks Tuesday to cruise past St. Edmund in a district contest at Seth Trahan Memorial Gym.

The Lady Warriors improved to 10-5 overall and 3-3 in league play heading into this evening’s road contest at Academy of Sacred Heart in Grand Couteau.

Makenzie Droddy was the leader in the victory over St. Edmund with 12 kills and 22 digs. She also recorded three aces.

Kamrie Breaux added seven kills and a block to go along with nine digs and Madeline Dischler had six kills and four digs.

Riley Armstrong led the team in assists with 21. She also had three kills, five aces and 17 digs.

Carly Bergeron also had three kills in addition to a block and five digs and Ella Guidry logged two blocks and 13 digs.

Senior libero Brylynn had another stellar game on defense with 40 digs.

In addition, Mazie Hernandez and Kali Helton had seven and four digs, respectively.

Church Point

upends CHS Ladies

CHURCH POINT - Crowley High’s Martayshia Guidry had her best game of the season Tuesday, logging 12 kills, 19 blocks, two aces and eight assists.

Unfortunately, her performance was not enough, however, as the Ladies fell to Church Point, 3-1, in a district contest on the Lady Bears’ home court.

The Ladies, who closed out the regular season last night at Northwest, fell to 6-11 on the season.

Khalee Meaux added four kills, six blocks and 11 digs in the loss. She was followed by Spiritual Guidry with one kill, two acs and 10 digs and Hannah Abshire with one kill, two blocks and seen digs.

Macy Butler also added one kill to go along with three aces and 12 digs and Kaitlyn George had four digs.