Lady Warriors slip past North Vermilion

The Northside Christian Warriors improved to 5-0 on the season Monday with a hard fought sweep of North Vermilion.

The match was originally scheduled to be played at North Vermilion, but it was moved to NCS when lightning struck a transformer, knocking out all power at the school earlier in the day.

The change of venues didn’t seem to faze the Lady Warriors.

Northside (5-2) cruised to a 25-12 victory in the opening set and then outlasted the Lady Patriots in the final two, winning some long volleys to close out the match with scores of 25-20 and 25-21.

Makenzie Droddy and Madeline Dischler led the Lady Warriors’ offense with six kills each. Droddy also logged 24 digs and a pair of aces. Dischler added six digs and one block.

Junior middle hitter Kamrie Breaux added three kills, one block and three digs.

In addition, Carly Bergeron and Ella Guidry each added two kills. Bergeron also had two blocks and six digs and Guidry had 24 digs and one ace.

Senior Libero Brylynn George logged a team-high 47 digs to go along with one ace.

Also contributing in the victory were Kali Helton with one kill and two digs and Mazie Hernandez with 15 digs.