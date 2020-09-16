Lady Warriors pull off sweep of Jennings

The Northside Christian Lady Warriors continued their winning ways on Monday by pulling off a sweep of Jennings, 25-14, 25-18, 25-16.

Senior opposite hitter Madeline Dischler led the charge with seven kills and a block.

Sophomore outside hitter Kate Daigle added five kills, 19 digs and one ace; junior middle hitter Kamrie Breaux had four kills, two blocks, three aces and 11 digs and senior setter Riley Armstrong posted three kills, 15 assists, three aces and eight digs.

Senior outside hitter Makenzie Droddy and junior middle hitter Carly Bergeron had three kills each. Droddy also had five aces and four digs and Bergeron added one block.

Senior libero Brylynn George led the team in digs with 35 and logged two aces.

In addition, Karlee Daigle had eight digs and Mazie Hernandez had five assists and two digs.