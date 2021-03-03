Lady Warriors make clean sweep of Kaplan Tournament

The Northside Christian Lady Warriors made a clean sweep of the Kaplan Lady Pirates’ tournament over the weekend with victories over David Thibodeaux, St. Martinville and Lafayette High.

The victories sent the Lady Warriors to 5-2 on the season after back-to-back losses to Class 4A powers St. Thomas More and Beau Chene earlier in the week.

The Lady Warriors began their three-game winning streak Friday with an 11-2 victory over David Thibodeaux before topping St. Martinville (15-0) and Lafayette High (17-6) on Saturday.

Morgan Louviere picked up all three victories in the circle after allowing seven runs, five earned, on five hits and three walks. She struck out 23 batters in 14 innings.

Rory Thibodeaux worked three innings in relief and surrendered one unearned run on four hits.

Kelsey Gaspard and Kinsley Foreman paced the Lady Warriors with six hits each. MGaspard had a pair of doubles, a home run and five RBI and Foreman had a double, a triple and four RBI.

Kate Daigle and Makenzie Droddy added five hits each. Daigle doubled and drove home a team-high seven runs and Droddy had two doubles, a home run and six RBI.

Mackenzie Credeur went 4-for-8 with a double and two RBI, Thibodeaux had three hits and four RBI and Riley Armstong had three singles and three RBI.

In addition to the leaders, Brileigh Newman doubled and drove in two runs, Kamrie Breaux added a double and an RBI and Kali Helton had a single and an RBI. Karlee Abshire and Lizzy Randall rounded out the offense with an RBI each.

The Lady Warriors return to action on Thursday when they travel to Pine Prairie to take on the Lady Panthers at 5 p.m.