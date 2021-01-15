Lady Warriors land four on All-District squad

Riley Armstrong and Makenzie Droddy helped lead the Northside Christian Lady Warriors to a runnerup finish in league play and a regional appearance in the Division V playoffys during the 2020 prep volleyball season.

The duo is now reaping the benefits from their success with them being named to the first-team All-District squad that was recently released by the league’s coaches.

Armstrong, a senior setter, logged 251 assists, 321 digs, 47 kills, 28 assists and one block in helping lead the Lady Warriors to an 11-7 record overall.

Droddy, a senior outside hitter, recorded 96 kills, 315 digs, 35 aces and four blocks in her final season at NCS.

Westminster Christian, the Division 5, District 1 champion, swept the team’s top honors.

Keith Leon, who guided the Crusaders to the quarerfinals where they fell to eventual state runnerup Louise McGehee, was tabbed as the Coach of the Year and Emma Bacilla was named the Most Valuable Player.

Bacilla was joined on the first unit by teammates Carlie Horton and Caroline Lalonde.

Academy of Sacred Heart’s Caroline Corley and Annelise Menuet also made the team as well as St. Edmund’s Annabelle Fontenot and Hamilton Christian’s Anna Dougherty.

Northside Christian added two selections to the second-team - Brylynn George and Kamrie Breaux.

George, a senior libero, recorded 735 digs, 14 assists and four aces on the season.

Breaux, a junior middle hitter, tallied 101 kills, 113 digs, 18 aces and 17 blocks.

Also earning second-team honors were Westminster’s Emma Moody and Blakely Romero, Sacred Heart’s Lillian Cain and Kaitlynn Broussard, St. Edmund’s Savannah Devillier and Hamilton Christian’s Sophie Gibbs.

Earning honorable mention status for the Lady Warriors were sophomore Madeline Dischler and junior Carly Bergeron.

Other honorable mentions included Westminster’s Teagan Champagne and Madison Marks, Sacred Heart’s Lillith McConnell and Ava Coon, St. Edmund’s Ellie Manuel, Hannah Benoit, Sarah Duplechain, Rebecca Benoit and Mary Beth.