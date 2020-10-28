Lady Warriors knock off Iota; CHS Ladies fall short to Rayne

CROWLEY – Makenzie Droddy, Madeline Dischler and Kamrie Breaux combined for 32 kills and 46 digs Monday to help lead Northside Christian to an impressive 3-1 volleyball victory over Iota, Division III’s No-10 ranked team.

The Lady Warriors, ranked No. 9 in the most recent Division V power ratings, improved to 9-5 on the season.

Iota fell to 10-7.

Droddy and Dischler each logged 11 kills and Breaux added 10.

Droddy also had six aces and 32 digs, Dischler contributed eight digs and Breaux tallied two blocks, two aces and six digs.

Carly Bergeron also had a good day at the net with four kills and one block and setter Riley Armstrong added three kills, one ace, 22 digs and 27 assists.

Ella Guidry had two kills, one ace and 25 digs.

Senior libero Brylynn George led the team in digs with 54 to go along with four assists.

In addition to the leaders, Mazie Hernandez logged 10 digs and Kali Helton had two.

Rayne tops Crowley

CROWLEY – The Crowley Ladies fell to 6-10 on the season Monday with a 3-1 loss to Rayne.

Martayshia Guidry paced the CHS Ladies with seven kills and 12 blocks. She also had one ace and eight digs.

Khalee Meaux added two kills, 13 blocks and an ace. Spiritual Guidry and Macy Butler each recorded one kill. Guidry also had three aces and six digs and Butler had two aces and five digs.

Kiersten Trahan added two aces and five digs and Hannah Abshire had one ace and 12 digs.