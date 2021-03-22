Lady Warriors belt out 10 hits in victory over Class 3A Iowa

Makenzie Droddy and Kelsey Gaspard combined for seven hits and five RBI Thursday to help lead Northside Christian to an impressive 8-4 victory over Class 3A’s No. 2- ranked Iowa Yellow Jackets.

The victory sent the Lady Warriors to 13-2 on the season heading into Tuesday’s road contest at Class 5A Sulphur.

Droddy got the Lady Warriors going in the top of the first inning by collecting her first of four hits, an RBI single to right field. Kate Daigle added a sacrifice fly later in the frame to give the guests a quick 2-0 lead.

The Yellow Jackets answered right back, however, plating two runs of their own in the bottom of the inning on a two-out error and they then took a 3-2 lead with a single run in the second frame.

Gaspard evened things back up in the top of the third inning with a solo home run. Back-to-back doubles by Droddy and Daigle plated another run and put the guests up 4-3.

Karlee Abshire’s groundout in the third inning allowed Kinsley Foreman to score, pushing the lead to 5-3.

The Yellow Jackets got within one (5-4) in the bottom of the sixth inning on a solo home run but the Lady Warriors put the game away in the top of the seventh on a three-run home run by Droddy.

Droddy was 4-for-4 on the evening with a double, a home run and four RBI. Gaspard had three hits, including a home run, and Daigle doubled and drove in two runs.

Riley Armstong also doubled, Kamrie Breaux and Foreman each singled and Abshire had an RBI.

Morgan Louviere picked up the victory in the circle after surrendering four runs, two earned, on 10 hits and one walk. She struck out one in seven innings.