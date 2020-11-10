Lady Pios punch ticket to 2020 State Volleyball Tournament

CROWLEY - The Notre Dame Lady Pios made it look easy Thursday, cruising to a 3-0 victory over No. 12 Episcopal in a Division IV regional volleyball matchup at A.B. Dore Gym.

The victory sends the Lady Pios to next week’s 2020 LHSAA State Volleyball Tournament at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner where they will take on No. 4 Academy of Sacred Heart of New Orleans in a quarterfinal tilt on Thursday.

It also marks the sixth straight season that the Lady Pios have advanced to at least the quarterfinal round. The last time Notre Dame failed to reach the state tournament was in 2014 when they were upset in the second round by No. 10-seeded Academy of Sacred Heart New Orleans.

In Thursday’s regional contest, the Lady Pios rolled to a 25-18 victory in the opening set. It was the most resistance that Episcopal was able to put up.

The Lady Pios cruised in the final two sets to close out the match, 25-12 and 25-13.

Lily Morgan was once again the dominant force at the net for the Lady Pios with 15 kills and three blocks. She also recorded five digs.

Andrus Kelbaugh and Melise Maloz followed with four kills each. Kelbaugh also tallied two blocks and two digs and Maloz had one block and one dig.

Olivia Hensgens added three kills, Natalie Brown had two and Julia Patin had one. Brown also recorded four aces and five digs.

Sara Boulet was the assist leader with 17 and Jeanne Clare Schmid had 14. Boulet also logged seven digs and one ace.

In addition to the leaders, Maddie Murrell logged six digs, Ellen Cormier had two and Allie Gray picked up a block and a dig.

In other Division IV quarterfinal matchups slated for next Thursday, No. 1 Parkview Baptist will take on No. 8 Ascension Episcopal, No. 3 and defending state champion Pope John Paul will square off with No. 6 Catholic High of New Iberia and No. 2 John Curtis will take on No. 10 Lafayette Christian.

A quarterfinal victory by Notre Dame will send them to Friday’s semifinal round where they would likely take on Parkview Baptist.

The Division IV state championship game is slated for Saturday.

NCS falls short

NEW ROADS – Hopes of returning to the LHSAA State Volleyball Tournament for the first time since 2008 were dashed for Northside Christian on Friday.

The No. 12-seeded Lady Warriors were swept in their Division V regional playoff contest by No. 5 Catholic Pointe Coupee, 3-0.

The Lady Warriors finished the season with a record of 11-7.

Catholic Pointe Coupee moves on to take on No. 4 Ascension Catholic on Thursday in one of four quarterfinal contest at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner.

Seniors Makenzie Droddy and Madeline Dischler led the Lady Warriors on Friday with six kills each. Droddy also had 23 digs and Dischler added one block and six digs.

Carly Bergeron logged four kills and three blocks; Riley Armstrong, also a senior, had two kills, 11 digs, one ace and 15 assists; Kamrie Breaux recorded two kills, one block, two aces and three digs and Ella Guidry had two kills and 27 digs.

Senior libero Brylynn George led the team in digs with 39.

Mazie Hernandez added nine digs.

Other Action

In other volleyball playoff action involving Acadia Parish teams, No. 8 Iota was upset by No. 9 Pearl River, 3-1, No. 13 Rayne fell to No. 4 Cabrini, 3-0, and No. 15 Church Point fell to No. 2 St. Michael, 3-0.