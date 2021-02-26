Lady Pios hit four home runs in victory over Crowley

Notre Dame’s Lady Pios have been on a tear at the plate and have put up some pretty gaudy offensive numbers in the first week of the 2021 prep softball season.

The offensive fireworks continued on Wednesday with the Lady Pios erupting for 11 hits, including four home runs, in a 16-1 thrashing of the Crowley Ladies at William Fats Leger Memorial Field.

The Lady Pios have now hit a mind-boggling 21 home runs in just six games.

More impressively, they have done it in just 24 innings after earning run-rule victories in all six of their contests.

Overall, the Lady Pios have outscored their opponents 103-11 heading into their contest today against St. Thomas More at 3:30 p.m. in the STM Grandslam Tournament.

Maci Bergeron highlighted Wednesday’s victory with a pair of bombs. The junior catcher lofted a two-run home run over the center field wall in the first inning and then hit a monster bomb deep over the left field fence in the third inning for a three-run shot.

Bergeron’s third inning smash was one of three in a frame that saw 12 batters approach the plate.

Abigail Savoy followed Bergeron with a solo homer and three batters later, pinch hitter Annabelle Pitts launched a three-run shot to center field.

Ellie Bourgeois added a run scoring double as a pinch hitter in the frame as well. Abby Gautreaux and Lydia Breaux also came in off the bench and delivered run scoring singles as well during the 10-run outburst.

The Lady Pios plated four runs in the second inning off a pair of errors and four walks.

The CHS Ladies scored their only run of the game in the top of the first inning.

Hannah Abshire led off the game with a single to left field and moved to second base on a sacrifice bunt by Makaya Damon. Spiritual Guidry then delivered a one-out single to left field to plate Abshire and give the Ladies a 1-0 advantage.

Notre Dame pitcher Morgan Alleman settled in after that and struck out the next two batters to end the frame. She also struck the side out in order in the second inning and had one punchout in the third and final frame.

Bergeron and Macey Freed paced the Lady Pios’ offense with two hits each. Begeron homered twice and logged five RBI and Freed finished with a double and a triple.

Pitts had a home run and three RBI and Savoy homered and had two RBI.

In addition to the leaders, Caylyn Henry singled and drove home two runs, Bourgeois doubled and drove in one. Corine Poncho and Brown each had a single and a RBI and Alleman had a double. Keleigh Spell also recorded an RBI.

Abshire and Guidry had a single each for the CHS Ladies.