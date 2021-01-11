Lady Pios have 10 players score in victory over Rayne

The Notre Dame Lady Pios played nearly their entire roster and had 10 players contribute Thursday in a 48-34 victory over the Rayne Lady Wolves.

The Lady Pios improved to 6-7 with the victory.

The Lady Wolves fell to 2-3.

Gabby Cates scored eight of her game-high 15 points in the first half to help the Lady Pios take a 22-18 advantage at the half.

The Lady Pios began to pull away in the third quarter by outscoring the Lady Wolves 14-7.

Margaret Schmid scored four points in the frame and Kelsey Broussard knocked down a shot from beyond the arc.

Cates added six more points in the final frame as the Lady Pios closed out the game by outscoring the hosts 12-9.

Braille Washington scored seven of the Lady Wolves final nine points.

Cates was the only player for Notre Dame to score in double figures.

Margaret Schmid added eight points, Broussard scored seven, and Maggie Chiasson, Emma Leonards and Angel Smith each had four.

Ella Hoffpauir and Jeanne Clare Schmid contributed two points each. Bailey Sittig and Mary Ellen Hebert rounded out the offense with one point apiece.

Washington paced the Lady Wolves with 12 points and Sarigh Mitchell had eight.

Alidia Cormier added five points, Halle Young scored four, Tyrena Charlot had three and Cardie Marale finished with one.

Notre Dame’s was supposed to open district play on Tuesday at Port Barre, but that game had to be postponed due the COVID-19 issues with the Lady Red Devils. The boys game was also postponed.

The Lady Pios return to action on Tuesday, Jan. 19 when they hit the road for a contest at Lafayette Chrisitan.