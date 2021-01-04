Lady Pios fall short in tournament finale

The Notre Dame Lady Pios fell to 5-7 on the season Wednesday with a 39-27 loss to St. Edmund in the Brad Fontenot Memorial Holiday Shootout Tournament.

The Lady Pios struggled with ball control, turning the ball over nearly 20 times in the contest.

They also didn’t help themselves out at the charity stripe where they made just five of their 21 free throw attempts.

After falling behind 6-0 to start the game, the Lady Pios rallied to trim the lead to two (8-6) on a pair of baskets by Gabby Cates and a jumper by Kelsey Broussard.

The game remained close in the second frame with the hosts outscoring the Lady Pios 6-5 to take a 14-11 advantage into the break.

Maggie Chiasson hit a 3-pointer from the wing and Margaret Schmid hit a pair of free throws at the end of the quarter to keep the Lady Pios within striking distance.

A free throw from Margaret Schmid and a 3-pointer from Jeanne Clare Schmid to begin the third quarter gave the Lady Pios their first and only lead of the game (16-15) at the 6:42 mark of the frame.

St. Edmund quickly regained the lead and went on an 11-4 run from there to take a 25-19 cushion into the final stanza.

The hosts used an 8-0 run to pull away early in the fourth quarter.

The Lady Blue Jays outscored the Lady Pios 14-8 in the final frame.

Cates was the leader for the Lady Pios with eight points. Broussard followed with six and Chiasson had five.

Margaret Schmid and Jeanne Clare Schmid each finished with three points and Emma Leonards had two.

Mary Beth Lafleur paced the Lady Blue Jays with 18 points. She hit two 3-pointers and was also 6-for-6 at the free throw line.

Savannah Devillier added eight points for the Lady Jays.