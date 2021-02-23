Lady Pios explode for 14 home runs in tourney victories

The Notre Dame Lady Pios opened the 2021 prep softball season with a bang — literally.

The Lady Pios hit for a .552 clip over three games and outscored their three opponents (Central Lafourche, Morgan City and Berwick) 53-9 in 13 innings to log three victories in the Assumption Tournament.

Overall, 18 of the Lady Pios’ 47 hits went for extra bases, including 14 that sailed over the wall. Two of the 14 home runs were grand slams.

“It was a good weekend for us after not being able to do anything for like eight days,” said ND coach Dale Serie. “We stopped at an indoor facility in Broussard on the way to the tournament Friday and hit for about an hour and a half just to try and knock the dust off and it paid off. We were sharp this weekend and the bats were working really well.”

The extra hitting paid dividends on Friday in the Lady Pios’ season opener against Central Lafourche.

The Lady Pios belted out 13 hits, including five long balls, in a 20-1, three-inning victory.

Corine Poncho led the charge by going 3-for-3 with three home runs and eight RBI.

In a 12-run first inning, Poncho blasted a three-run home run and junior catcher Maci Bergeron had a solo home run.

Poncho added a grand slam in the second frame and a solo shot in the third. Bergeron also had a two-run blast in the third.

The home-run barrage continued on Saturday during an 18-3 victory over Morgan City in four innings.

Ellie Bourgeois launched her first high school home run in the second inning, a two-run blast to centerfield, and Bergeron added a two-run shot two batters later.

Bergeron wasn’t quite finished, however.

The LSU commitment added a three-run shot in the third inning and belted a solo home run to lead off the fourth.

The Lady Pios closed out the tournament later in the day with five more home runs in a 15-5 thumping of Berwick.

Bergeron and Abigail Savoy went back-to-back with blasts over the centerfield wall in the third inning and after a single and a pair of walks in the fourth frame, Macey Freed launched a grand slam over the centerfield wall to put the Lady Pios up 7-2. Bergeron added to the lead two batters later with a solo blast.

Poncho logged the final home run of the weekend with a leadoff blast in the sixth inning.

Poncho hit for a .727 clip on the weekend. She went 8-for-11 at the plate with four home runs, a double and 10 RBI.

Bergeron had seven hits, all home runs, and drove in 12 runs on the weekend.

Savoy added five hits, including a home run, and she drove in two runs.

Notre Dame’s Big Three (Bergeron, Poncho and Savoy) aren’t the only offensive threats in the Lady Pios’ lineup, however.

Maddie Murrell had seven hits and drove in eight runs; Morgan Alleman added six hits, including two doubles, and drove in four runs and Callie Maitre had four singles, a double and three RBI.

In addition to the leaders, Caylyn Henry had three hits and two RBI; Ellie Bourgeois had a single, a double and two RBI; Keleigh Spell singled twice,; Freed had a home run and four RBI and Jillian Bourgeois singled and drove in one run.

“People always ask me why our opponents pitch to Maci, Corine and Abigail,” said Serie. “It’s because the girls around them can hit. They take pride in their hitting, too, so those three don’t necessarily all have to have it going for us to be successful.”

Bailee Royer picked up a pair of victories in the circle for the Lady Pios. The sophomore hurler allowed just five runs, four earned, on seen hits and three walks. She struck out six in 8 1/3 innings.

Alleman also earned a victory after allowing three runs on three hits and three walks in 4 2/3 innings of work. She struck out nine.

“We know what we have in the circle and we want to force people to get themselves out at times,” said Serie. “We don’t expect them to blow it by a lot of people, but we expect them to hit their spots and put ourselves in position to let our defense work. We have a really good defense so we want to give them opportunities to make outs.”

The Lady Pios began a long week of softball yesterday with a road contest at Rayne. They will be at Westminster today and Crowley High Wednesday before hitting a challenging slate in the St. Thomas More tournament over the weekend.