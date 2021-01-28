Lady Dogs topple Pine Prairie in overtime thriller

For three and a half quarters Tuesday, the Pine Prairie Panthers controlled the game and appeared primed to pull off an upset in their District 5-3A showdown with Iota.

The Lady Panthers (12-6, 3-2) led by as many as 12 in the first half and they had a five-point cushion (40-35) with just over a minute to go in regulation.

But just like that, the momentum shifted.

Iota outscored their guests 6-1 over the final 56 seconds, forcing the game to overtime where the Lady Bulldogs then exploded for 14 points to pull away for a 54-43 victory.

“We played from behind basically the entire game, but it was exciting to see the girls hang in there and then finally settle in late in the game,” said IHS coach Meghann LeJeune, whose team improved to 12-7 overall and 3-1 in league play.

“Once we finally settled down, we let things just kind of happen and we ran through the offense and didn’t force things; everything kind of came together and it was pretty to watch.”

With the Lady Panthers attempting to milk the final minutes of regulation away, the Lady Dogs came out of their zone defense and applied pressure that resulted in three key turnovers down the stretch.

Avery Young’s two free throws with 56 seconds remaining cut the deficit to three (40-37) before an illegal screen on Pine Prairie on the ensuing inbounds play gave the ball right back to the hosts.

Chloe Cooley knocked down a short jumper to get the Lady Dogs within one (40-39) with 54 seconds left and then another turnover led to a driving layup by Young to give the hosts their first lead of the game (41-40) with 23 seconds left.

Iota had a chance to ice the game with under 10 seconds remaining, but the Lady Dogs missed the front end of a 1-and-1 and the Lady Panthers hit 1-of-2 free throws with three seconds remaining to send the game to overtime.

In the extra period, it was all Iota.

Young took over and scored six of her game-high 23 points as the Lady Dogs outscored the Lady Panthers 13-2 in the four-minute frame.

“We switched our defense to a man, which maybe is something we should have done a lot sooner, but that gave them some problems,” said LeJeune. “Switching to that man (defense) gave us some momentum into the offense where we got a couple little breaks.

“That got us back into the game and then the offense just exploded in the overtime.”

Young, a junior guard who received an offer from LSUE following the contest, was face-guarded by the Lady Panthers the entire night.

And the tactic worked for the better part of three quarters.

But with the game on the line, Young took over, scoring 10 points over the final five minutes of the game.

Young went 6-for-6 from the charity stripe during that span. She also finished the night with 11 rebounds, two assists and three steals.

“That kid is just unbelievable,” said LeJeune of Young. “Every team we play tries to take her away, but she just works so hard and finds a way to get it done.”

Young was the leader, but she wasn’t the only factor in the victory.

Brinna Hebert and Cooley were both major contributors as well with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Hebert added eight rebounds and Cooley had 11.

“I felt tonight that we played a good team ballgame,” said LeJeune. “We all contributed a little bit.

“When your role players can step up and make shots and make good decisions, that’s the deciding factor and it was exciting to see that chemistry come together late in the game.”

Leah Hebert added six points, including a big 3-pointer in overtime that gave Iota a 48-41 advantage.

Madelyn Boone and Chelsea Thibodeaux rounded out the Lady Dogs’ offense with two points each.

Brashaylyn Doucet and Kameron Allen led the Lady Panthers with 14 and 11 points, respectively.

Dogs cruise past Panthers

The nightcap in Iota wasn’t nearly as exciting.

The Bulldogs went on a 14-0 run in the first four minutes and never looked back in a 66-47 victory over the Panthers in the boys game.

Parker Story hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 10 points during the early run, helping the hosts break out to a 17-7 advantage after the first quarter.

Luke Duhon and Austin Hebert combined for nine points in the second frame and the lead ballooned to 34-14 at the break.

The Bulldogs put the game out of reach in the third quarter by exploding for 25 points. Cole Breaux poured in 10 points during the frame. Owen Daigle and Kyle Guidry each scored six.

The Panthers went out to outscored the Bulldogs 17-7 in the fourth quarter.

Story paced the Bulldogs with 13 points, Duhon and Guidry each added 11 and Breaux had eight.

In addition to the leaders, Keelan Wriborg added seven points, Daigle scored six and Hebert had five. Payton Dardar and Chase Lalonde rounded out the offense with four and one point, respectively.