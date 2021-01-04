Lady Dogs rally past Acadiana

The Iota Lady Bulldogs went on a 15-3 run in the fourth quarter Tuesday to rally past Class 5A Acadiana, 40-29.

The victory sent the Lady Dogs to 8-4 on the season and extended their winning streak to five games heading into Monday’s road contest against Crowley High.

Acadiana fell to 8-9 with the loss.

The Lady Dogs jumped out to an 10-4 advantage in the opening frame behind four points each from post players Chelsea Thibodeaux and Brinna Hebert.

The Lady Rams trimmed the lead to five (18-13) after the second period and then outscored the Lady Dogs 13-7 in the third to take a 26-25 advantage.

The Lady Dogs hit just three shots from the floor in the third quarter. They connected on just 15 of 46 shots on the night.

Acadiana’s lead was short lived, however.

The Lady Dogs rallied with five buckets and they went 6-for-10 from the charity stripe in the final seven minutes to outscore the hosts 15-3.

Avery Young scored eight of her team-high 14 points in the fourth quarter. The junior guard also tallied seven rebounds, five steals and two assists.

Thibodeaux scored eight points and led the team in rebounds with eight boards. She also logged a block.

Madelyn Boone added seven points, Brinna Hebert scored six and Leah Hebert had four. Chloe Cooley rounded out the Lady Dogs offense with one point.