Lady Dogs end three-game skid

With their leading scorer (Avery Young) sidelined for a few more days, the Iota Lady Bulldogs got a big performance from Chelsea Thibodeaux Monday.

Thibodeaux, a sophomore forward, scored a game-high 19 points, including eight in the fourth quarter, to help lead the Lady Dogs to a 46-35 victory over Midland on Senior Night.

“We’ve been really working on our post play the last few days and Chelsea really stood out today,” said IHS coach Meghann LeJeune. “It was really promising to see that some of the stuff we were working on, we were able to execute.

“Chelsea did an outstanding job. She posted up strong and you can tell, she’s starting to settle in.”

The victory ended a three-game skid for the Lady Dogs, who improved to 4-4.

“We’re satisfied with the win,” said LeJeune. “We’re coming off a three-game losing streak with some tough losses; so we are definitely satisfied with a pretty win, an ugly win, whatever.”

The Lady Rebels fell to 4-5 with the loss.

Iota took control of the game in the opening frame when they raced out to a 14-2 lead after six Lady Dogs contributed points in the quarter.

Midland, playing without leading scorer Sage Wimberly, got going offensively over the next two quarters and trimmed the lead to 11 (36-25). The Lady Rebels inched closer in the fourth, getting within six (36-30) with five minutes remaining.

But the Lady Dogs went on a 10-5 run from there to close out the victory.

Leah Hebert added nine points for Iota on three shots from beyond the arc and Madelyn Boone had eight points.

In addition, Brinna Hebert and Emily Hebert each scored four points and Peyton Sittig finished with two.

Emily Hebert and Ella Jabusch were the rebound leaders with six boards each.

Marlie Boudreaux paced the Lady Rebels with 12 points. Gracie Miller and Mackenzie Oliver followed with eight points each and Bailey Guidry had three. Myra Carlson and Holli Myers rounded out the offense with two points each.

The Lady Rebels open play in the Midland Holiday Spectacular tonight at 6:30 p.m. against Lake Arthur.

The Lady Dogs begin tournament play Friday at 4 p.m. against Elton.