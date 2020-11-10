Kaplan grounds out 408 yards in blowout of Gents

After five weeks of seeing mostly spread offenses, the Crowley Gents got a taste of Kaplan’s version of the Wing-T Friday evening.

Too say it left a bad aftertaste would be an understatement.

The Pirates ran 38 plays on the night, all on the ground, and racked up just over 400 total yards of offense in a dominating 59-13 victory over the Gents on Homecoming night.

“You know, they have some really good backs, but they are just so good in the box,” said Wall, whose team gave up 13 runs of over 11 yards. “You know, it didn’t look like it, but I thought we did a decent job by our front three, blowing stuff up; but they just run that offense to precision.”

Although the Wing-T offense has given the Gents trouble in the past, Wall made no excuses.

“That offense gives us trouble, but we’ve repped it and repped it and we’ve seen it before,” said Wall. “We’re getting quality reps. They see it, they’re just not going down and making plays just yet.”

Senior running back Drake LeJeune gave the Gents the most trouble by racking up 102 yards and three touchdowns on five carries, pretty much all in the first quarter.

LeJeune scored on a 27-yard burst midway through the opening frame and added another 36-yard touchdown run just over two minutes later. He added his third and final touchdown with just over a minute remaining in the first quarter on a 26-yard run.

LeJeune’s final trip to paydirt put the hosts up 22-0. It was his last carry of the night.

“That kid is good and he has really good speed,” said Wall of LeJeune. “Once or twice, I thought we had him boxed in and he just outran everybody.... and we usually don’t have that happen to us.”

LeJeune wasn’t the only thorn in the Gents side, however.

Sophomore Caden Campisi carried the ball nine times for 138 yards and two touchdowns, including on a 35-yard run midway through the second quarter.

Campisi’s big run in the second quarter was sandwiched in between a pair of spectacular defensive plays by the Pirates.

Early in the second quarter, the Gents were forced to punt deep in their own territory, but Kaplan muffed the kick, giving Crowley the ball back near midfield.

The Gents quickly returned the gift, however, when Cooper Guidry stepped in front of a Nick Williams pass and returned it 48 yards for a touchdown to give the Pirates a 29-0 lead with 10:49 remaining in the half.

Then following Campisi’s touchdown run, Williams was victimized again.

This time it was Hayes Abshire with the thievery as he snatched a Williams’ pass out of the air and returned it 65-yards for another pick six.

“The first one (pick six) kind of crushed any hope that we had at the time and the second one was just kind of the icing on the cake,” said Wall. “He (Williams) isn’t timid back there, but he was just trying to place the ball instead of throwing it like we normally do.”

Williams, who split time at quarterback with starter Logan Venable who has been slowed with lower leg injury, did provide the Gents’ only highlight of the first half late in the second quarter when he kept on an option play, turned up field and raced 86 yards for a touchdown.

“Nick has some old Crowley speed in him, where it doesn’t look like he’s moving too much, but he’s actually covering some ground pretty fast,” said Wall. “He’s going to be a special player.”

The big play accounted for nearly all of their offense in the first two frames as they went into the break with just 107 total yards and trailed 42-7.

Things didn’t get much better from there for the guests.

It took the Pirates just two plays into the third quarter to find pay dirt again.

Campisi took a handoff from Mason Frick on the second play of the half and raced 54 yards for his second touchdown of the game to give the Pirates a 49-7 advantage.

The run was the final of the night for the sophomore.

With the reserves taking over, Kaplan took advantage of a short punt and marched down to the Gents’ 5-yard line before a holding call pushed them back.

The Pirates didn’t waste the trip, however, as Brit Bass drilled a 34-yard field goal to push the score to 52-7.

The Pirates tacked on another score midway through the fourth quarter when Cam Ron Mouton broke free for a 7-yard touchdown run to push the lead to 59-7 with seven minutes remaining in the game.

The Gents got one more big play on their next series and it came from freshman sensation Omar Butler.

On second down from their own 18-yard line, Butler took a toss from Vidrine and raced to the far sideline. With defenders closing in, the sophomore reversed field, slipped a tackle and outran everyone for an 82-yard touchdown.

“Omar has great vision and great speed, obviously,” said Wall. “A couple of things that we had designed outside, he reads it so fast and he sticks his foot in the ground. That’s hard to teach. He has some special talents.”

Overall, the Gents tallied 227 yards of total offense, all on the ground. However, Williams’ and Butlers’ big runs accounted for 168 of those yards.

Butler finished with six carries for 95 yards and Williams had seven touches for 89 yards. Dylan Brooks added nine carries for 36 yards.

The Gents will attempt to regroup this week as they prepare for Week 7 opponent Erath.

“We’ll go back to work on Monday,” said Wall. “We might be a little long on practice but we need it. On the mental side you can see, we’re just not there yet.”