Jennings rallies past Gents, Lady Dogs cruise past Ladies

As a freshman three years ago on the Crowley High basketball team, Jacorian Palfrey scored 20 points in his first prep basketball game.

Fast forward to 2020 and Palfrey once again had a big game on the Gents’ hardwood, but unlike three years ago, he was NOT in a CHS uniform.

The senior guard/forward, who transferred to Jennings after his freshman year, poured in 13 points, including five in the fourth quarter, to help the Bulldogs rally Tuesday for a 56-53 victory over the Gents.

The Gents fell to 7-2 with the loss.

“Jacorian and those football guys make a difference,” said CHS coach Jason Lewis of the Bulldogs, whose football players were playing for the first time after being eliminated from the playoffs last Friday.

“Jacorian was the difference. In rebounding, blocking shots...he blocked a shot we had that would have given us the lead.”

For the Gents, it was a lack of mental toughness that cost his team the game, said Lewis.

The Gents led by as many as 12 points in the first half, but they saw their advantage dwindle over the final two frames.

“We just weren’t prepared, weren’t focused,” said Lewis. “We just blew some opportunities. We’ve been playing some good basketball and it’s gotten us over the top; but tonight, we just weren’t warriors.”

The Gents fell behind early (19-15) before exploding for 20 points in the second quarter to take a 35-25 advantage at the break.

Bryan Montgomery poured in 10 of his game-high 18 points in the second frame and Ronderick Nelson had five.

From there, the offensive pace slowed tremendously for the Gents.

The Gents turned the ball over nine times and missed a handful of free throws over the final 16 minutes as they mustered just 18 points in the second half.

Despite the sluggish play, the Gents maintained their lead for the most part in the third quarter and took a 45-37 advantage.

In fact, Jennings trailed until the 2:19 mark of the fourth quarter when Palfrey hit a pair of free throws to put the guests up 52-51.

Lawrence Wilridge added a layup off a CHS turnover to put the Bulldogs up three (54-51) but the Gents answered with a pair of free throws by Montgomery to close the gap to one again.

The two teams exchanged a pair of turnovers late in the frame before Wilridge put the game away with a pair of free throws.

Crowley’s last chance to tie the game - a Haylen Mouton 3-point attempt - was just off the mark as time expired.

“We played well at times, but you have to give Jennings credit: that’s a good team,” said Lewis. “We needed to face that adversity,though. Maybe that’s the punch in the mouth that we needed and, hopefully, that gets us going in the right direction.

Palfrey and Chance Levi paced Jennings with 13 points each. Wilridge and Trevor Etienne also scored in double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Montgomery led all scores with 18 points for the Gents. Wiltz followed with 12 points and Nelson had 10.

In addition to the leaders, Mouton added nine points and Trevonti Ben finished with four.

The girls game wasn’t nearly as exciting.

Jillian Fontenot exploded for 21 points, including 12 in the first half, to help lead Jennings to a 71-47 victory over the CHS Ladies.

Jennings’ pressure defense forced the Ladies into 12 first quarter turnovers and the Lady Dogs raced out to a 15-4 lead. Fontenot scored nine points to lead the charge.

Taylor Perkins gave the Ladies a spark in the second frame by scoring eight of her 17 points in the quarter but the Lady Dogs were still able to take a 30-18 lead into the break.

Jennings pulled away for good in the third quarter thanks to nine more points from Fontenot as the Lady Dogs outscored the Ladies 24-10.

Kayleigh Wilridge came in off the bench and drilled a pair of 3-pointers for the Lady Dogs as they went on a 12-2 run to start the frame.

The Ladies outscored their guest 19-17 in the fourth quarter.

Myraneika Lastrapes and Price paced the Ladies with 17 points each and Mya Lastrapes added nine points.Martayshia Guidry and Spiritual Guidry rounded out the offense with two points each.

Fontenot’s 21-point outburst was tops for the Lady Dogs, who had 12 players contribute points.

Niya Breaux also scored in double figures with 12 points, Kyrania Mouton had nine and Wilridge finished with eight.